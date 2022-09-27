Stroller: Cozy up this fall with pumpkin pancakes and a new book

TODAY’S WORD is caucus. Example: A caucus will be held next Wednesday morning to discuss strategies for the political party.

MONDAY’S WORD was reproach. It means an often public or formal expression of disapproval. Example: She hung her head in shame and her cheeks and neck flushed red at the principal’s reproach in front of so many of the other teachers.

Hot titles

The following books, released today, will be available for checkout at area libraries starting Thursday.

“Treasure State: a Cassie Dewell Novel” by C.J. Box

“Falling Stars” by Fern Michaels

“Next in Line” by Jeffrey

Archer

“Killing the Legends: the Lethal Danger of Celebrity” by Bill O’Reilly & Martin Dugard

Today’s chuckle

What did the grape say when it got crushed? Nothing; it just let out a little wine.

A wife says to her husband that moose are falling from the sky. The husband says, it’s reindeer.

Geology rocks, but geography is where it’s at!

So what if I don’t know what apocalypse means? It’s not the end of the world!

I was wondering why the ball was getting bigger. Then it hit me.

What’s the difference between a hippo and a Zippo? One is really heavy and the other is a little lighter.

Why was the baby ant confused? Because all his uncles were ants.

Pumpkin pancakes

This deliciously fall recipe the Stroller enjoys and recommends came from allrecipes.com and takes around 10 minutes to prepare the ingredients and 15 minutes to cook. This recipe makes approximately 6 servings.

1 1/2 cups milk

1 can pumpkin puree, can also use cooked fresh pumpkin

1 large egg

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 tablespoons vinegar

2 cups all-purpose flour

3 tablespoons brown sugar

2 teaspoons baking soda

1 teaspoon ground allspice

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

1/2 teaspoon salt

cooking spray

Start by stirring together milk, pumpkin, egg, vegetable oil and vinegar in a large bowl until well combined. Whisk together flour, brown sugar, baking powder, baking soda, allspice, cinnamon, ginger and salt in a separate bowl. Add to the pumpkin mixture and whisk together just until combined.

Next, spray a griddle or frying pan with the cooking spray and heat over medium-high heat. Pour 3 to 4 tablespoons of batter for each pancake onto the hot griddle and flatten batter slightly with a spoon. Cook until small bubbles appear, or around 2 minutes. Flip and cook until golden brown, about 2 more minutes. Repeat with remaining batter.

Pancakes can be served with butter, syrup of choice, whipped cream or desired toppings and are perfect to warm someone up on a brisk fall morning.

MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Before it was renamed “Peanuts,” Charles M. Schulz’s comic strip was called “Li’l Folks.”

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Fly fishing is an ancient for of angling that is said to date back to 200 AD. What were fly fishing lines originally made out of?