Stroller: Cruising in to Halloween and Christmas fun

TODAY’S WORD is emollient. The lotion that Sarah was teaching her class at the local community center to make has a combination of ingredients to make the soap emollient.

FRIDAY’S WORD was solipsism. It means the quality of being very self-centered or selfish. Manny’s goal to attune his life to solipsism was not going over well with his friends, coworkers and family.

Farmers market

We’re in the final countdown on when we can enjoy fresh, homegrown produce as well as breads, honey, baked goods and such from the Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market. It’s open Saturday mornings, from 7 a.m. to noon, through Nov. 19.

Piedmont Farmacy will offer fresh sourdough bread items along with three different varieties of lettuce through the end of the season. Other vendors are Trent Farms and Athey Family Farm, who bring a wide variety of fruits and vegetables. Deep Creek Farm has honey. K & W Produce has a wonderful zucchini and banana bread. Snow Creek Farm brings plants, trees, and shrubs. There’s also sugar free nut butter, fresh ground coffee, and other craft items offered.

Christmas Parade

The 2022 Martinsville & Henry County Christmas Parade will take place at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, with a “pre-show” starting at 4:30 in front of Martin Plaza. The theme of the parade will be “Christmas in Motion,” and the sponsor is Crown Holdings.

Star News is the coordinator of the parade. For information on entering the parade or creating a float, call Jessica Benfield at 276-656-3900 or visit facebook.com/mhcparade.

Trunk-or-Treat Cruise-In

Heads of State Entertainment Group will host a trunk-or-treat on Halloween for car-lovers. It will be on the parking lot of the old A&P at 714 Memorial Blvd., starting at 5:30 p.m. Ann’s Kitchen will have a food truck there, and “Thriller” will be shown on the big screen. Trophies will be given for the top three costumes and top three car displays. Hot-rodders, to show off your vehicle at the event, the only cost of admission is a big bag of candy to hand out to the kids — either at your car where you can do it yourself, or give an unopened bag to the volunteers to do it for you.

Today’s chuckle

When do zombies finish trick-or-treating? When they are dead tired.

Why shouldn’t a witch take her brook trick-or-treating with her if she’s feeling cranky? She might fly off the handle.

What’s the best cosmetic to use if you want to dress up as a ghost? Vanishing cream.

FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Samhain was celebrated to mark the end of summer, the harvest and the beginning of a cold winter. The time of year was often associated with human death and many believed that the boundary between the worlds of the living and the dead were thinner and more blurred.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Around how many pounds of candy is sold each year in the United States for Halloween?