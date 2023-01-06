Stroller: Cuddle up with loved ones and enjoy an apple cobbler

TODAY’S WORD is dendrophilous. Example: Cary considered herself dendrophilous because of her great desire to live in a treehouse in the middle of the woods.

THURSDAY’S WORD was lackadaisical. It means lacking enthusiasm and determination; carelessly lazy. Example: It is a common assumption that all younger people are lackadaisical, but like with most stereotypes this is not true about everyone in that age group.

Cobbler

Make this apple-cranberry cobbler, from a recipe shared by Kathy Lawson with the Martinsville Bulletin in 2006, to celebrate National Apple Tree Day today.

Base ingredients:

5 cups sliced and peeled tart apples

1 ½ cups sugar

1 cup fresh or frozen cranberries

3 tablespoons quick-cooking tapioca

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 cup water

2 tablespoons butter

Topping ingredients:

¾ cup all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons sugar

1 teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

¼ cup cold butter

¼ cup milk

Directions:

In a large saucepan, combine the apples, sugar, cranberries, tapioca, cinnamon and water. Let that mixture stand for 5 minutes on the counter, stirring occasionally.

Cook and stir over medium heat until mixture comes to a full boil. After mixture boils, cook and stir for 3 minutes longer. Pour into a greased 2 quart baking dish and then dot the top with butter.

For the topping, combine the flour, sugar, baking powder and salt in a large bowl. Cut in butter, or break it into smaller pieces, until crumbly. Stir in milk to form a soft dough. Drop dough by tablespoonfuls over hot apple mixture.

Bake uncovered at 375 degrees for 30-35 minutes or until topping is golden brown and a toothpick inserted into topping comes out clean.

Serve warm with ice cream, top with whipped cream or add any toppings desired.

Today is ...

Jan. 6 is Apple Tree Day which began as a celebration for a 200-year-old apple tree before it evolved into a day to honor the tradition of growing apples across North America.

National Cuddle Up Day also takes place today. It takes place in January because of the colder weather and is a great excuse to cuddle up to loved ones.

On this day New Mexico became the 47th state to join the United States of America in 1912, Pan American Airlines completed its first round the world commercial trip in 1942, an energy crisis in the U.S. prompted President Nixon to initiate daylight savings time four months early in 1974 and the Thaicom 6 satellite was launched into Earth’s orbit atop SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket in 2014.

THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Although Spam is known as a highly popular food in Hawaii it actually originated in Austin, Minnesota, by manufacturers Hormel Foods in 1937. Toward the end of the Great Depression, Spam filled a huge need for inexpensive meat products.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: How much water are cucumbers made up of?