TODAY’S WORD is charlatan. Example: Most of the congregation seemed impressed by the flashy preacher, but Betty and Amos saw him as a charlatan who knew how to get the love-offering plate filled.

TUESDAY’S WORD was spiel. Example: While they were having lunch, Deborah waited until the ever-dubious Charlene left for the restroom before starting the marketing spiel to the other women.

Dropsy

“Dropsy” is one of those sicknesses you read about in very old books or accounts, but what does it mean?

Cindy Headen of the Dyer’s Store community is teaching a class on genealogy at the Bassett Historical Center. Tuesday’s session was the first of four. Among things she talked about was how many diseases and sicknesses had different names long ago. Here are some medical terms you may have heard of and what they are called now:

Animal economy: bowel movement.

Canine madness: hydrophobia.

Corruption: infection.

Commotion: concussion.

Consumption: tuberculosis.

Cositiveness: constipation.

Cramp colic: appendicitis.

Clyster/glyster: enema.

Extravasated blood: rupture of blood vessel.

Falling sickness: epilepsy.

French pox: venereal disease.

Gravel: kidney stones.

Green sickness: anemia.

Gripp or grippe: flu.

Hallucination: delirium.

King’s evil: scrofula.

Lung fever: pneumonia.

Mania: insanity.

Mortification: infection.

Nostalgia: homesickness.

Putrid fever: diptheria.

Sanguinous crust: scab.

Screws: rheumatism.

Ship’s fever, jail fever or camp fever: typhus.

Strangery: rupture or stricture.

Today’s chuckle

It was Shelby’s last night in the house; they were getting divorced, and she’d be moving out. It was going to go on the market, and she suspected her husband’s new girlfriend was looking forward to getting the proceeds.

She had a feast by candlelight to say goodbye to her home.

She didn’t eat it all, though — she left a good amount of the seafood, meat and deviled eggs. Then she went around the house and put some of that inside each curtain rod.

The house was for sale for a very long time, but it smelled so terrible that no one would buy it. No amount of cleaning helped. Finally, he sold it to his ex-wife for a tenth of the appraised value.

To be spiteful, the new girlfriend took absolutely everything out of it before closing — including the curtains on their curtain rods, which she installed in her own house.

TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The first commercial Internet Service Provider (internet provider that let anyone use its services to get internet in their homes or offices) was “The World,” started in 1989. It was a slow dial-up service but it really got internet going with the general public.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: After dial-up internet, which was slow, Digital Subscriber Line (known as DSL) provided a faster internet connection through phone lines. The next step to improvement was cable broadband — when did that come in?