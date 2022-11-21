Stroller: Decorate with garlands and enjoy some library content

TODAY’S WORD is blatherskite. Example: A local man at the coffee shop was a total blatherskite, but everyone listened because they felt bad ignoring the nice old man.

SUNDAY’S WORD was jentacular. It means of or pertaining to a breakfast taken early in the morning or immediately on getting up. Example: Gertrude felt she would not survive the day without her jentacular meal.

New books

Usually the Blue Ridge Regional Library’s new books are put out for circulation on a Thursday. This week, though, it seems that Cataloger Melissa Chapman has a treat for people who are grateful for books: Because Thanksgiving is on what would be the library’s normal day for new books, she’s getting them out early, on Tuesday.

They are:

“Hunting Time: a Colter Shaw Novel” by Jeffrey Deaver

“The Choice” by Nora Roberts

“The Whittiers” by Danielle Steel

“A Christmas Memory” by Richard Paul Evans

DIY orange garland

What you’ll need:

5-6 oranges depending on how long of a garland you want

sharp knife and cutting board for slicing

twine, wire or string for hanging

large craft needle or awl and tape to wrap end of twine

oven or dehydrator

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 200 degrees Fahrenheit. Slice oranges around 1/8 of an inch thick. Thinner slices will dry faster than thicker, but the most important part is to cut the slices evenly.

Blot the orange slices with paper towels to remove excess juice and then lay them out on parchment-lined baking sheets.

Bake for about 2 hours, flipping every 30 minutes, and remove slices as they start getting finished. Bake until they start getting a little brown on the edges and take them off while they are still a little soft to keep them from being so brown.

If using a dehydrator, place on trays and dehydrate until dry but not crunchy. They’ll still be slightly soft feeling. Let orange slices cool completely and then string on twine and hang.

Place them along kitchen windows or any door frames.

Hoopla

Many library patros are enjoying the Blue Ridge Regional Library digital platform, Hoopla, an all-in-one media service where users can browse over 850,000 titles in six different formats: audiobooks, eBooks, comics/graphic novels, full music albums, movies and TV shows.

Users can instantly browse, download or stream titles of their choice—for free and enjoy their favorite content everywhere they have a screen, computer, phone, TV and even their car. All you need is a library card and to sign up and titles can be downloaded to the Hoopla app.

Titles may vary based on library catalog. Sign up today at https://www.hoopladigital.com/.

SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Alexander Hamilton famously proclaimed that “No citizen of the U.S. shall refrain from turkey on Thanksgiving Day.”

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: How many places in the U.S. have the word “Pilgrim” in their name?