Stroller: Despite the reach of technology, the old way worked best

TODAY’S WORD is promulgate. Example: One of Anna’s main objectives for the week was to promulgate the news that team trivia competitions take place every Monday.

WEDNESDAY’S WORD was incumbent. It means necessary for (someone) as a duty or responsibility. Example: It is incumbent of all people with English degrees that focus on literature to have read many of the classics.

Privacy pods

Are the days of people disturbing other library patrons with their loud cellphone conversations finally coming to an end?

The Blue Ridge Regional Library’s Martinsville and Patrick County branches each have added a privacy pod for use by reservation. The pod provides a private soundproof area for a quiet workspace.

They are intended to allow for library patrons to have private phone calls, video conference meetings and focused work sessions. The pod looks like a giant black rectangular box with a glass window on the door and a wooden handle for opening. There is a desk and a chair inside.

They were funded due to the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant.

Happy reunions

For three weeks folks in Fieldale and Stanleytown have been feeding and trying to catch and help a mysterious tall, lean and long brown dog who had been wandering around. Essie Hollandsworth led the efforts in reuniting him with his family. Good news: He finally was caught in a trap lent by the county. His breed is Azawakh, and he had been returned to the breeder by an owner who had had him for three years. The American Kennel Club describes the Azaqakh as a West African sighthound which “excels as a companion, guardian and a lure courser.” The sighthound family are “canine sprinters that rely on keen vision and blazing speed to fix and course their prey.”

As opposite as dogs can be in terms of looks are that short, stocky bulldog that showed up at Bulletin Editor Holly Kozelsky’s house last week and didn’t leave. He was reunited Wednesday morning with his family, who live in a neighborhood on the other side of a large field. The intense searched involved a Sunday Bulletin column and mention in the Stroller and Facebook posts which were shared more than 800 times —and about three dozen people offered to take this popular fellow in if his owner were not found. She also reported him to all area veterinarians, the SCPA and Animal Control. However, it was good old fashioned going door-to-door with flyers that found his family.

WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Trash Trouts are a brand of stormwater litter traps that sit in urban creeks, streams and rivers and catch manmade trash to keep it from entering main waterways. They can withstand heavy rain events but do not disturb the local water wildlife.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Where do Halloween’s origins date back to?