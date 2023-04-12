TODAY’S WORD is scrutinize. Example: Suspicious he was being overcharged, Uncle Ted scrutinized the bill.

TUESDAY’S WORD was hooligan. It means a violent young troublemaker, especially one in a gang. Example: Don’t go down that alley; it’s often full of rogues and hooligans.

Business jargon

There’s a whole set of terms used in the workplace to describe various matters or conditions.

Desk bomber: Someone who stops by a co-worker’s work area to chat.

Resenteeism: Staying unhappily at a job.

Loud layoffs: Tech companies laying off massive numbers of employees.

Quiet quitting: Doing the absolute minimum at one’s job.

Hush trip: When a remote worker works from a new destination, such as a vacation spot, but lets the company think he’s working from home as normal.

Quiet thriving: Taking specific actions and making mental shifts that help one feel more engaged on the job.

Rage applying: Applying for other jobs when you get mad at the job you’re at, or the people or conditions of the job.

Corporate villain: When you go through a spell of doing as few work-related responsibilities as you can, to the point of being a detriment to the workplace, just to reset one’s work-life balance to restore one’s mental health or well-being.

Work wife or work husband: A co-worker with whom someone shares a special relationship with a bond and dynamics similar to those of a marriage.

Work mom: An older or more experienced, helpful coworker.

Career cushioning: Planning for a next job while settled in a job; giving oneself a Plan B or next option just in case you lose your job or something better comes along — not actively looking for work, but being in position, such as through having one’s resume updated and staying current on training, in case the need arises.

Chaotic working: Using your position at work to help customers, even at a small detriment to the company, such as: giving discounts the customer otherwise wouldn’t have known about, giving out free tickets, waiving overdraft fees, upsizing a food order

Great Resignation: the ongoing economic trend of people resigning jobs en masse, especially in hospitality, health care and education fields; the Great Resignation started in early 2021 in the wake of the COVID pandemic.

Tang ping: The rejection of overworking, where you let loose and do the bare minimum; the term means “lying flat” in Chinese.

New books

These are the new books at the library:

“The Only Survivors” by Megan Miranda.

“Not the Ones Dead” by Dana Stabenow.

“The Trackers” by Charles Frazier.

“My Heart Will Find You” by Jude Deveraux.

“Dark Angel: a Letty Davenport Novel” by John Sandford

“Breaking New Ground: an Amish Legacy Novel” by Amy Clipston.

TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Chameleons change their color to defend their territory, attract mates or reflect their moods.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: How do chameleons change their color?