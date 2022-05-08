Stroller: Do a simple garden task now for great mums in the autumn

TODAY’S WORD is demimonde. Example: She was encouraged to do activities with her youth group and cousins, but her mother imposed strict rules to prevent her from spending any time with the demimonde.

FRIDAY’S WORD was cat’s-paw. It means a person who is used by another to gain an end. Example: Though the cat’s-paw seems agreeable and malleable, keep an eye on him, because still waters run deep.

Pinching time

Though we are in the blush of spring, now is the perfect time to ensure great fall mums — if you have saved over and planted any, or have those perennials growing in your flower beds.

Years ago, the Stroller heard Horticulture Extension Agent Melanie Barrow give this advice that leads to great shaped chrysanthemum plants in the fall: Pinch back the top of each stem of chrysanthemum now (Mother’s Day), then again on Father’s Day, and finally, at the Fourth of July. It leads to a robust, rounded plant with a profusion of blooms.

Lost cat

A lovely little tortoiseshell cat is pictured on posters along Chatham Heights Road in the area of Owens and Banks. The cat is lost. Its family offers a reward for its return. Their number is 806-4702.

Concert

VIVO & Friends, led by Tracee Prillaman, will present the concert “Music of America” at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Magna Vista High School auditorium.

Kitchen tips

We might be rather optimistic by sharing tomato tips just yet, but here’s a good one: Store your tomatoes stem-end down to keep them from spoiling as quickly. (It also holds them steady so they don’t roll around.) By the way, you may remember the Stroller’s experiment with trying to start tomato plants in March. It didn’t work. As you probably predicted, they all eventually died. New ones are out now and doing great.

When you’re chopping or shredding potatoes, keep them covered with cold water to prevent them from turning brown. That happens by the release of a starch which makes them oxidize.

Keep bananas fresh for longer by separating each banana. The stems release ethylene gases which cause fast ripening. You also could wrap the stems in plastic wrap for the same goal.

On the other hand, if you want your bananas to ripen faster, enclose them in a paper bag. That keeps the ethylene gas in with them. It works on peaches and other fruits, too.

The Stroller has bought elasticized plastic bowl covers now and then, but they never quite fit as desired, and the elastic would separate from the plastic. Now a better solution has been discovered: Cover bowls or dishes with (clean, of course!) shower caps.

For easier-to-handle plastic wrap, keep the roll stored in the refrigerator.

FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: As of April 27, there are 209 cardinals in the College of Cardinals.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What is the flower Better Homes & Gardens says is the most popular flower planted in Virginia?

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.