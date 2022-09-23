Stroller: Do your fall cooking with your own pumpkin spice mix

TODAY’S WORD is harangue. Example: During his sermon the preacher launched into a particularly long harangue about today’s youth.

THURSDAY’S WORD was sesquipedalian. It means having many syllables. Example: Ever since Charitee started college, she has been speaking in long-winded phrases full of sesquipedalian terms.

Riddles

(Answers below)

1. What falls but never breaks?

2. What asks but never answers?

3. I can travel at almost 100 miles an hour, but never leave the room. You can cover me up, but that doesn’t slow me down. You will not know if I come only once or over and over and over again. What am I?

Pumpkin spice

It’s officially fall, and the flavor offered everywhere is pumpkin spice. (And by everywhere we mean coffee, fast food milkshakes, lip balm, beer, cereal, you name it.) It really has very little do with pumpkin, but rather refers to the spices that are used in baking with the otherwise bland-tasting pumpkin.

In the early days, a pumpkin would be hollowed out and filled with fruits, nuts and available spices and sweeteners, such as honey or molasses. Certain spices eventually would make their way to the top in terms of what people like to use to flavor the otherwise bland squash.

In fact, those spices are quite similar to those used in making chai tea, so perhaps that leap to pumpkin-spiced teas and coffees is not so vast after all.

Here’s a recipe to make your own pumpkin spice mix: Whisk together 1/3 cup ground cinnamon, 2 tablespoons ground ginger, 2 teaspoons ground nutmeg, 1 1/2 teaspoons ground allspice and 1 teaspoon ground cloves.

Note that you can cook with a lot of other fall squashes the same way you cook with pumpkin.

Grateful Dead

This just in: Rooster Walk will host a show the day after Thanksgiving paying tribute to the Grateful Dead. “Big Deady Reckoning” at 9 p.m. Nov. 25 at the Heritage Conference and Event Center (the old Basset Country Club) will feature Big Daddy Love with members of The Dead Reckoning and Slate Lacy. Tickets cost $15 in advance and $20 at the door, and Rives on the Road Season passes will be accepted.

Today’s chuckle

What is James Bond’s favorite drink in the fall? Pumpkin spy-ced latte.

Why does Humpty Dumpty love this time of year so much? Because he had a great fall.

What do farmers wear under their shirt when they’re cold? A har-vest.

What’s the most dangerous weather? Brisk fall weather.

Riddle answers

1. Nightfall

2. An owl

3. A sneeze

THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: A main character in the Howdy Doody show was Clarabell the clown. He mainly communicated through mime, honking the horn on his belt and squirting seltzer. Clarabell did not talk because if he did, the actor would have to be paid on a higher scale, according to union rules.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What was the Howdy Doody’s show’s Peanut Gallery?