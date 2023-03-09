TODAY’S WORD is disobligation. Example: The disobligation was caused by Trent’s moody teenager who was just grounded the night before a party.

WEDNESDAY’S WORD was callosity. It means: lack of feeling or capacity for emotion. Example: The more Janice got to know her knew acquaintance Jeffrey, the more she noticed the callosity of his nature.

Drinking and ... spending?

Hitting the booze then hitting the shops is on the rise; according to Finder’s annual drunk shopping study, 1 in 6 Americans or 45 million Americans are drunk shopping, spending $14 billion a year on tipsy purchases. The most common purchases include shoes, clothes or accessories (47%), gambling and cigarettes (34%) and DVDs, movies or streaming services (25%).

Breaking any stereotype that made it to the new millennium, fewer women are shopping under the influence (10%) than men (26%). Gen Y sips and shops the most often (33%), followed by Gen Z (28%), but both are most commonly splurging on shoes, clothes and accessories.

You can view the full survey here: finder.com/drunk-shopping.

Don’t Count Me Out

Don’t Count Me Out is an organization founded in 2014 by Michelle and Eugene Grant after the untimely death of their son, Eugene Laquan “Quan” Jones. Among their activities is an annual basketball tournament played by teams which represent people who have passed away.

This year it will be the Seventh Annual DCMO Basketball Tournament, held April 1, starting at 11 a.m., at Martinsville Middle School. The 2023 teams are Team Quan, Team Mark, Team Scales, Team Kia, Team Granny, Team Jack Venable, Team Jump Judy and Team Draper. The event also features door prizes and concessions. Admission is $7.

Today’s chuckle

Four men of varied backgrounds were sitting around the bar talking about the merits of having a side chick (that’s the modern way of saying “mistress”).

The artist talked about experiencing the addictive wild passions plus the thrill that come with the risk of being discovered.

The lawyer warned that difficulties would make having an affair not worth it. An affair would bring grief, heartbreak, family upheaval and an expensive divorce.

“It’s the best thing that ever happened to me!” exclaimed the computer scientist. “My wife thinks I’m with my side chick. My side chick thinks I’m home with my wife. And I can spend all night on the computer!”

WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The National Football League (NFL) is organized into two main conferences: the American Football Conference (NFC) and the American Football Conference (AFC). Each of those conferences has four subdivisions for categorized as North, South, East and West. For example the AFC North is made up of the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: How long is the professional football playing season?