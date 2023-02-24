TODAY’S WORD is ugsome. Example: Sarah went to the movies to see a horror movie with her friends and the monster was so ugsome it gave her nightmares for a week.

THURSDAY’S WORD was mordacious. It means: denoting or using biting sarcasm or invective. Example: Because Tanya was in a terribly bad mood after someone broke into her car overnight, her words were unintentionally mordacious throughout the day.

Cross stitch

If you or someone you know is interested in learning to cross stitch, the Ridgeway branch of the Blue Ridge Regional Library has the perfect class for you.

The program is for adults and teens and will teach the basics of cross stitching. All supplies will be provided along with an easy cross stitch pattern to learn on.

More experienced cross stitchers are also welcome and can bring an in-progress project or join in the one provided. Registration is required by calling 276-956-1828.

The class is on Tuesday at 6 pm. at the Ridgeway Library Branch, 900 Vista View Ln.

Dress giveaway

A prom dress giveaway for students in need of a dress will take place today from 4-7:30 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Collinsville, 3339 Virginia Ave., in the Social Hall.

Students can say yes to the dress from a selection of over 200 dresses. Anyone that would like to donate a dress for this event or future proms or for more information, call or text 276-806-1679.

Today’s chuckle

How do you find Will Smith in the snow? Look for the Fresh Prints.

Which Spice Girl can hold the most gasoline? Geri can.

What do you call a grunge gardener? Hedgy.

What do ‘90s boy bands and blue spruce trees have in common? They both have frosted tips.

Stuffed peppers

This stuffed peppers recipe was contributed by Bill Thurston in the Oct. 10, 2006, edition of the Martinville Bulletin.

Ingredients:

3 eggs, beaten

1 cup corn

1 can tomato soup

1 cup fresh tomatoes, chopped

1 medium onion, chopped

1 cup cooked rice

2 lbs. ground chuck

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon pepper

1 tablespoon sugar

8 large green peppers

Directions:

Start by browning the ground beef and then drain the liquid. Mix all other ingredients, except peppers, together with the meat and set aside.

Take the peppers and boil for five minutes. Let them cool before cutting off the top of each pepper and removing the seeds and membranes. Stuff each individual pepper to the top with the mixture before baking at 375 degrees for 30 minutes.

Serve warm with desired sides.

THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: In 1990, the first rap song to hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 was “Ice Ice Baby” by Miami rapper Vanilla Ice. The song was his debut single and was based on the baseline of the song “Under Pressure” by Queen and David Bowie.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What actor starred in two of the top 10 highest grossing films of the 1990s?