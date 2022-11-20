Stroller: Drag racing is no laughing matter - but these jokes are

TODAY’S WORD is jentacular. Example: Gertrude felt she would not survive the day without her jentacular meal.

FRIDAY’S WORD was sparsile. It means a star that is not part of any constellation. Example: In science class, Joey learned that the sun is considered a sparsile.

Parade

Parade Magazine, a long-time feature inside Sunday newspapers across the nation, announced recently that it was stopping print publication and only would be online.

However, Parade has its fans who want to keep seeing it in print. Good news! Parade will have one print page in the newspaper each week. The rest of its content will be online.

Smith River Singers

The annual Smith River Singers Christmas concert is one of the most, if not the very most, highly attended events of the year. This year, in addition to that major production which will be held at 7 p.m. Dec. 12 at Galilean House of Worship, the Smith River Singers’ ensemble, called Still Water, will give a special smaller performance. To get a spot, you’d probably have to reserve tickets early. Still Water’s performance will be at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, at the Black Box Theatre, 44 Franklin St. Tickets cost $10, which will be donated to Christmas Cheer, and can be purchased on www.twcp.net. The doors open at 6 p.m. This show is presented by Music in the box.

Drag Racing

Uptown merchants and others have been bothered lately by what they say is drag-racing up and down the streets. It is dangerous and inconsiderate. Martinsville Police Department Deputy Chief Rob Fincher encourages anyone with concerns about that to notify the police department so they can work to stop it.

Well, guess what — those selfish and careless drivers will get their comeuppance once those new traffic-recording cameras get installed uptown. The cameras will record images to where the police department can get pictures of the drivers and their tag numbers—“so hopefully very soon this will not be an issue,” Fincher said.

The cameras are part of the Governor’s Bold Blue Line initiative.

Today’s chuckle

How are Halloween and Thanksgiving alike? They both have gobble-ins.

What do you do when you accidentally put other things on top of the sweet potato casserole you were packing into the car to bring to Grandmas? You bring squash casserole instead.

Why was the Thanksgiving soup so expensive? It had 24 carrots.

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Norma Lee. Norma Lee who? Norma Lee I don’t eat this much at dinner.

My children told me to stop telling Thanksgiving jokes, but I couldn’t quit cold turkey.

FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: On average, it is estimated that around 53.4 million Americans travel over the Thanksgiving holiday.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Which founding father said: “No citizen of the U.S. shall refrain from turkey on Thanksgiving Day?”