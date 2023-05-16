TODAY’S WORD is laudable. Example: Jeremy was doing poorly in social studies throughout the year, but thanks to his laudable last-minute efforts at learning and studying, he pulled his final grade up to a B.

MONDAY’S WORD was infantilize. It means to treat someone in the way one would treat a child, or treating someone as helpless to prolong or encourage dependency on others. Example: Ever since Jeffrey had the stroke and needed help at home, he felt like his daughter was infantilizing him.

Big concert

The concert on Sunday is going to be a very big deal.

That’s what those who have heard rehearsals and have other behind-the-scenes knowledge are saying. “A Musical Extravaganza” at 4 p.m. Sunday at First United Methodist Church features some of the finest musicians of the Martinsville area, such as Jill Gardner, Spencer Koger and Dr. Pamela Randall.

The concert will have a wide variety of music, soloists and instrumentalists.

It will feature the FUMC Adult Chancel and Youth Choirs, directed by Gardner; Still Water Ensemble (a small group from Smith River Singers, and directed by Randall); and violinist Julia Shumate, cellist Evan Richey, oboist Mark Biggam, pianists Beth Chapman and Ann Nichols and Koger on organ.

The church is at 146 E. Main St., Martinsville.

New books

Here are the new books being released today and that will be available for checkout Thursday from branches of the Blue Ridge Regional Library:

“All American Cookbook: 370 Ways to Savor the Flavors of the USA” by Taste of Home

“In This Moment” by Gabrielle Meyer

“The Heart’s Choice” by Tracie Peterson and Kimberley Woodhouse

“The Little Flower Shop” by Lori Foster

“Only the Dead: a Thriller” by Jack Carr

“The Lie Maker” by Linwood Barclay

“The Libyan Diversion: a Marcus Ryker Novel” by Joel C. Rosenberg

Today’s chuckle

The senior pastor, speaking to the new associate, said, “It was a good idea to replace the first six pews with plush bucket theater seats. It worked. The front of the church fills up first now.”

“Thank you,” replied the young one.

“And you were right when you said adding drums and guitar to the music would bring in the young people.”

“I am pleased you like my ideas to bring in the young.”

“But you’ve gone too far with the drive-thru prayer line,” the old one said.

“But sir, more people than ever come to me now to pray with them.”

“Yes,” said the elder, “but we can’t have a sign on the church roof saying ‘Toot ‘n’ tell or go to hell.’”

MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: A popular brand of beer in Queensland Australia sports four of them on the label, and the labels of Mexico’s Dos Equis (naturally) have two — the letter X.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: The archaeological site known as the Toltec Mounds in Arkansas with 18 mounds were mistakenly named for a group of indigenous North American residents that lived in what modern-day country?