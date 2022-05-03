 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Stroller: Eggs-cellent cooking tips for a great breakfast, or baking

  • 0
The Stroller
Holly Kozelsky

TODAY’S WORD is bellicose. Example: Jonathan has been surly and bellicose ever since he lost the match against his arch rival.

MONDAY’S WORD was cark. It means to burden with anxiety. Example: Doing too much digging into her boyfriend’s social media account always carks her.

High Five

Jennifer Brown and Gloria Johnson were the High Five winners at Patrick & Henry Community College. “These ladies have been making such a positive impact in the lives of our students and in the offices where they work,” the college announced.

Inspired Visionz

Inspired Visionz, “Your Black Tie Events & Travel,” will have a grand opening at 7 p.m. Friday, June 10, as family movie night. Bring your child to watch Spiderman — and see a special guest. Tickets are $15, which covers the movie, popcorn, hotdog, nachos, candy and drink. Also, vendors and food will be on site from noon to 4 p.m., all at 33 W. Main St.

People are also reading…

Session

The Harvest Foundation invites all community-serving organizations to “Building SEEDS of Hope,” a nonprofit breakfast session from 8-10 a.m. May 10 at TAD Space. At the event, Harvest will talk about how its new strategic plan is designed to have a positive impact on Martinsville and Henry County, and it wants to hear from those involved on the best ways to make that happen. Registration is online; contact Harvest for information, or link from the online version of the Stroller.

Eggs

When you buy eggs, there’s a better way to tell how fresh they are than just by checking the expiration date. Check the Julian date — the date when they were packed. It’s a three-digit number on the egg carton. The number stands for the day of the year, such as “3” for Jan. 3 or “363” for Dec. 29.

Instead of cracking eggs directly into the pan or mixing bowl, crack them into a separate little bowl first. That makes it easier to deal with any problems such as things you’d like to remove. It’s especially useful if your aim is to separate the yolks from the whites, in case a yolk breaks into the whites before you can remove it.

If tiny pieces of eggshell accidentally get into your pan or mixing bowl, simply fish them out with another piece of eggshell. The Stroller uses the two broken halves to pull them out, like claws. (That sounds silly; it’s harder to describe it than it is to do it.)

To make delicious, light and fluffy scrambled eggs, scramble them in butter instead of oil. Then, cook them on medium-low heat and move the pan back and forth between on the eye of the stove and off it. Stir them continuously, from the moment they are in the pan.

To peel hard-boiled eggs easily, add 1/4 teaspoon baking soda to the boiling water in which they are cooked.

MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The Pope lives in the Sistine Chapel.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: How did the Sistine Chapel get its name?

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Saufley house HGW tour

Saufley house HGW tour

The old Townes Home at 327 E. Church St., built in 1922 or before, has been completely redone inside since it was on tour in 2012.

A wolf in sheep's clothing

A wolf in sheep's clothing

The lovely wisteria is in bloom now across Southside, brightening roadsides and stands of woods with its purple clusters. The fast-growing leg…

Donna's Plants

Donna's Plants

When Donna Prillaman owned Ridgeway Farm Market, she sold plants she grew in her greenhouse. Now she sells her plants direct to the public from her greenhouse.

Watch Now: Related Video

Is sleeping in actually good for you?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert