Stroller: Eggs-cellent cooking tips for a great breakfast, or baking

TODAY’S WORD is bellicose. Example: Jonathan has been surly and bellicose ever since he lost the match against his arch rival.

MONDAY’S WORD was cark. It means to burden with anxiety. Example: Doing too much digging into her boyfriend’s social media account always carks her.

High Five

Jennifer Brown and Gloria Johnson were the High Five winners at Patrick & Henry Community College. “These ladies have been making such a positive impact in the lives of our students and in the offices where they work,” the college announced.

Inspired Visionz

Inspired Visionz, “Your Black Tie Events & Travel,” will have a grand opening at 7 p.m. Friday, June 10, as family movie night. Bring your child to watch Spiderman — and see a special guest. Tickets are $15, which covers the movie, popcorn, hotdog, nachos, candy and drink. Also, vendors and food will be on site from noon to 4 p.m., all at 33 W. Main St.

Session

The Harvest Foundation invites all community-serving organizations to “Building SEEDS of Hope,” a nonprofit breakfast session from 8-10 a.m. May 10 at TAD Space. At the event, Harvest will talk about how its new strategic plan is designed to have a positive impact on Martinsville and Henry County, and it wants to hear from those involved on the best ways to make that happen. Registration is online; contact Harvest for information, or link from the online version of the Stroller.

Eggs

When you buy eggs, there’s a better way to tell how fresh they are than just by checking the expiration date. Check the Julian date — the date when they were packed. It’s a three-digit number on the egg carton. The number stands for the day of the year, such as “3” for Jan. 3 or “363” for Dec. 29.

Instead of cracking eggs directly into the pan or mixing bowl, crack them into a separate little bowl first. That makes it easier to deal with any problems such as things you’d like to remove. It’s especially useful if your aim is to separate the yolks from the whites, in case a yolk breaks into the whites before you can remove it.

If tiny pieces of eggshell accidentally get into your pan or mixing bowl, simply fish them out with another piece of eggshell. The Stroller uses the two broken halves to pull them out, like claws. (That sounds silly; it’s harder to describe it than it is to do it.)

To make delicious, light and fluffy scrambled eggs, scramble them in butter instead of oil. Then, cook them on medium-low heat and move the pan back and forth between on the eye of the stove and off it. Stir them continuously, from the moment they are in the pan.

To peel hard-boiled eggs easily, add 1/4 teaspoon baking soda to the boiling water in which they are cooked.

MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The Pope lives in the Sistine Chapel.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: How did the Sistine Chapel get its name?

