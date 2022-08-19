Stroller: Elevate your cornbread game with garden squash

TODAY’S WORD is commensurate. Example: In the process of hiring a new director for a company, the job listing states that the salary with be commensurate with the experience of the individual applying for the job.

THURSDAY’S WORD was accretion. It means the process of growth or increase, typically by the gradual accumulation. Example: Joe kept acquiring an accretion of properties and then he would flip them to sell at a higher value.

Cornbread

Did you know that a grated squash can elevate standard corn bread to the next level? Try it!

The other night, the Stroller made cornbread according to the standard recipe of mixing self-rising corn meal with buttermilk. The recipe printed on the back of the cornmeal package called for half a cup also of flour, but the flour was skipped to accommodate a house guest who does not eat foods with flour in them.

Then, as an experiment — really, meaning to hit a cornbread version of fritters—the Stroller stirred in all the little squash pieces from one medium squash that had been grated. Butter was heated in an iron pan, and then about half the butter was stirred into the cornbread. The cornbread baked in that buttered iron pan.

The resulting corn bread was so delicious that it will be hard to go back to plain ole’ regular cornbread after the summer garden gives out.

Realization

Overheard: “I used to think coffee was a grown-up drink. Then I thought alcohol was a grown-up drink. Now I finally have come to the realization that water is the real grown-up drink.”

Taylor’s

Remember Taylor’s Restaurant? Desmond Kendrick recently posted its menu on Facebook. Here’s some of what it says: Same good food since 1943.

2 pieces of tenderloin & 2 eggs, $3.65

Country ham, 2 eggs, toast, $4.75

Western omelet, $3.25

Bowl of beans, $1.40

Bowl of beef stew, $2.45

Half beans & half stew bowl, $2.15

Hot dog, 65 cents

Hamburger, $1.45

Chopped Bar-B-Q, $1.75

Big Taylor, $1.90

Big Taylor with cheese, $2

Pizza burger, $1.60

Lettuce & tomato sandwich, $1.25

Today’s chuckle

I used to take my little girl on my rounds when I delivered lunches to elderly shut-ins. She was absolutely intrigued by the various appliances of old age, such as walkers and grabbers. One day I found her staring at a pair of false teeth soaking in a glass.

As I was thinking how to explain false teeth to her, she merely turned around, looked at me with wide eyes and said, “The tooth fairy is never going to believe this!”

THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: “The Secret of the Old Clock” was the first of the Nancy Drew Series of books, published in April 1930 by Carolyn Keene. Carolyn Keene was not actually a real person; it was the pseudonym given to one of many writers who wrote the Nancy Drew and The Dana Girls series, which were produced by the Stratemeyer Syndicate.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What was the secret of that old clock?