TODAY’S WORD is acnestis. Example: Shan watched her dog Cookie try to scratch his acnestis, but he was unable to reach it.

SUNDAY’S WORD was biblioklept. It means one who steals books. Example: Shauna got home from the library and feared she was an accidental biblioklept when she found that she had not checked out on of the books she took home.

Series releases

“Search Party” released its fifth and final season on HBO Max on Jan. 7

“Euphoria,” airing on HBO Max, will release its new second season on Jan. 9

“The Righteous Gemstones” will stream its second season on HBO Max on Jan. 9

“Wolf Like Me” will air for its first season on Peacock on Jan. 13

“Peacemaker” will air its first season on HBO Max on Jan. 13

“Archive 81” will air its first season, based off of a podcast of the same name, on Netflix on Jan. 14

“How I Met Your Father,” a spin off of “How I Met Your Mother,” will air on Hulu for its first season on Jan. 18

“Ozark” will air its fourth and final season on Netflix on Jan. 21

“As We See It” will air its first season on Amazon Prime Video on Jan. 21

“Losing Alice” will air its first season on Apple TV+ on Jan. 22

“The Gilded Age” will air on HBO Max with its first season on Jan. 24

“The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window” will air its first season on Netflix on Jan. 28

Today’s chuckle

Why do we tell actors to break a leg? Because every film has a cast.

I got offered a TV with a broken sound system for $50. I couldn’t turn it down.

What do you call two monkeys who share an Amazon account? Prime mates.

Why would Snow White make a good judge? Because she is the fairest of them all.

Why did Mr. Bean sell his mini? To upgrade to a Mercedes Beanz.

What does Scooby Doo say at the end of grace? Ramen.

What did Timon say when Simba outran him? You’re fit—for a king.

Why is Peter Pan always flying? He Neverlands.

Aperol Spritz

Ingredients:

1 1/2 ounces Aperol

3 ounces Prosecco

3/4 ounce sparkling water or club soda

1 orange slice, for garnish, optional

Directions:

Fill a white wine glass halfway with ice. Add the Aperol, Prosecco and sparkling water, and stir twice with a spoon. Serve with an orange slice if desired.

Impress your friends at movie night with this quick, easy and tasty cocktail courtesy of foodnetwork.com. It may look simple, but poured into a fancy glass and garnished with an orange peel or slice, it makes a pretty impressive sight when presented to guests and friends.

SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Gelatin can be used to thicken liquids that it is added to and is made from animal collagen, a protein from connective tissues like skin, tendons, ligaments and bones. This is why vegetarians and vegans may avoid gelatin or use gelatin substitutes like agar-agar.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What is mageirocophobia?