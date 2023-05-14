TODAY’S WORD is gallivant. Example: Ever since he got his divorce, then bought a motorcycle, Clyde has been gallivanting all around town with no signs of rest.

FRIDAY’S WORD was groundswell. It means a buildup of opinion or feeling in a large section of the population. Example: An unanticipated groundswell of support arose in the community, so the group optimistically went along with the project it had nearly given up on.

Raffle

The SPCA is holding a raffle which will be drawn at its 10th Annual Purrty in Pink FurBall, which will be held on June 17 at Chatmoss Country Club. Prizes will be: First, custom diamond necklace valued at $5,000; second, three nights (Sept. 14-16) at Wild Ginger Airbnb in Asheville, N.C., plus gift certificates for activities there; and third, a community basket valued at $1,000. Tickets cost $20 each or six for $100. Tickets can be gotten from various SPCA board members and volunteers and at the SPCA building on Joseph Martin Highway.

Cardboard Freak

Mark McCloskey is an artist who calls himself ‘the Cardboard Freak,’ and with good reason. He can make anything out of cardboard and has done quite a few cardboard replicas of local landmarks. They include the Dan River Queen. He also has made helicopters, fighters, bombers, speed boats, pirate ships and more, including more than 100 models of a wishing well. He has made models of each of the lighthouses in North Carolina—some of them, multiple models.

Many of his models have been on display at the Bassett Branch Library, where they were admired by the dignitaries and community leaders who attended the recent unveiling of that library’s expansion plan and corresponding fund drive. People who had not seen his models before were heard exclaiming surprise that they were made of cardboard, because they look to be made of wood, metal, stone and other materials.

Today’s chuckle

Tech support: “OK, now right-click on the Open Desktop.”

Granny: “OK.”

Tech Support: “Did you get a pop-up menu?”

Granny: “No.”

Tech Support: “OK. Right-click again. Did you see a pop-up menu this time?”

Granny: “No.”

Tech Support: “OK. Could you outline for me please what you have done up until this point?”

Granny: “Sure. You have told me to write ‘click’ several times and each time you told me, I wrote it down.”

FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The border between the U.S. and Mexico stretches for 1,951 miles.

The border states are Baja California in Mexico, which aligns with California; Sonora, which is south of Arizona; Chihuahua, which is south of New Mexico and Texas; and (moving eastward) Coahuila de Zaragoza, Nuevo Leon and finally Tamaulipas, which all are south of Texas.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: How many people pass through the official US-Mexico border crossing points each year, according to figures by The White House?