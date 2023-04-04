TODAY’S WORD is weal. Example: The mayoral candidate gave promises of dedication to the public weal.

MONDAY’S WORD was eighty-six. It is an informal word that means to eject, dismiss or remove someone, usually in connection with a customer but it could mean anyone. Example: The scoundrels were eighty-sixed by the skating rink manager after a group of young mothers complained about their behavior.

Spring classics

Springtime cooking means asparagus and peas. Here are two recipes from Mignon Moore of Sanville, shared with us in 2006.

Asparagus casserole

1 bunch fresh asparagus, cooked (drain and save liquid) or 1 large can asparagus

1 small can mushroom soup, mixed with one can of liquid saved saved form the asparagus

4 hard boiled eggs, sliced

1 small jar chopped pimento

1 cup grated cheese

1 ¼ cups crushed Ritz crackers

4 TBS butter

Spray casserole with Pam and sprinkle ½ cup crackers in bottom. Cut asparagus into 2-inch pieces and place evenly over crackers.

Add pimento, top with sliced eggs, then spread soup mixture on it.

Spread grated cheese over top, then add cracker crumbs.

Cut butter into small bits and scatter on top.

Bake in moderate oven until lightly browned.

English pea casserole

1 can green peas, drained

1 small onion, diced

1 can sliced water chestnuts, drained

1 can cream of mushroom soup

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1 tube of Ritz crackers, crumbled

½ cup melted butter

Combine first six ingredients. Pour into casserole dish.

Mix Ritz with butter and sprinkle over the top.

Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.

Historic Garden Week

A lot of people look forward to Historic Garden Week each year, when homes and gardens across the commonwealth will be open for tours. It is sponsored statewide by Garden Club of Virginia, and locally by Martinsville Garden Club and Garden Study Club.

Locally, it will be held on Wednesday, April 19.

Debbie Lewis of Martinsville is the president this year of the Garden Club of Virginia. She describes the tour in the guidebook: “Throughout this eight-day event, thousands of visitors travel to enjoy more than 250 of Virginia’s most beautiful gardens, historic homes and historic landmarks ...”

Today’s Chuckle

Francine was surprised by her 7-year-old grandson one morning. He had made her coffee. She drank it all down, though it tasted terrible, because she appreciated his efforts of course, and didn’t want to hurt his feelings.

When she reached near the end of the cup, she was surprised to see three of his little green army men in the bottom of it. She asked, “Sweetheart, what are your army men doing in my coffee?”

He replied, “Nana, on TV it says ‘The best part of waking up is soldiers in your cup.’”

MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: A “pounce,” a “glaring,” a “clutter” and a “clowder” all refer to a group of cats.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: A green cat was born in which country in 1995?