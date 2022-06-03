Stroller: Even noobs in the kitchen will benefit from these tips

TODAY’S WORD is noob. Example: Since Terry had just started playing a new video game that had been out for a while the people that he played with online kept referring to him as a noob when he asked questions.

THURSDAY’S WORD was sozzled. It means: very drunk. Kylie went on a blind date with a friend of a friend and he ended up getting completely sozzled and embarrassing her; needless to say, she doesn’t intend to make plans for a second date.

In the kitchen

Here’s a handy way to make a version of pigs in a blanket, using full-sized hot dogs. The tool for this is a cooling rack with rails slightly more apart than the width of a hot dog. Unroll a sheet of prepared dough and lay it across the rack. Lay a hot dog over the dough over every other space between rack supports, and push each hot dog down slightly to stretch the dough a bit. Sprinkle cheese over each hot dog. Then run your knife through the dough on those alternate spaces between the hot dogs. It creates the perfect-sized cut so you can easily wrap the dough around each hot dog. Bake until the dough is cooked.

If you want to use a condiment but only have the sort that comes in a little cup, simply take a toothpick and poke a hole in a corner of the cup to squeeze out the condiment conveniently.

Make little pies quickly: lay a rectangular piece of dough over a muffin tin. Push the dough down into the wells, then add filling. Put another rectangle of dough over it. Press it all together with a strong pass of the rolling pin. Excess dough will be cut off; pick it up, leaving the pie pieces in the wells.

To squeeze avocado over a food rather than use slices, roll the avocado across the counter to squish its insides, slightly pop open the skin and squeeze.

Grammar tips

Synonym: A word to use when you can’t figure out how to spell the one you wanted to use first.

Arguments advice: If you’re losing, start correcting their grammar.

English is weird. It can be understood through tough thorough thought though.

When comforting some who’s bossy about grammar, say, “There, their, they’re.”

The power of punctuation

An English professor wrote something on the chalkboard and asked the students to punctuate it correctly: “A woman without her man is nothing.”

The guys wrote, “A woman, without her man, is nothing.”

The ladies wrote: “A woman: without her, man is nothing.”

OMG

A woman who is praying, a woman who is upset and a woman who is having fun all say “Oh my God.”

The difference is how they pronounce it.

THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The difference between herbs and spices is that herbs come from the leaf of the plant such as: thyme, sage, oregano, parsley, basil, chives rosemary and mint; and spices come from other parts of the plant such as roots, seeds and bark and include: cinnamon, ginger, cloves, and cumin.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Who was Betty Crocker?

