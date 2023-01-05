Stroller: Events to fix broken things and to improve a community

TODAY’S WORD is lackadaisical. Example: It is a common assumption that all younger people are lackadaisical, but like with most stereotypes, this is not true about everyone in that age group.

WEDNESDAY’S WORD was whippersnapper. It means: a young and inexperienced person considered to be presumptuous or overconfident. Example: Michael’s grandfather called him a whippersnapper when Michael was trying to tell him something about fixing his car that he already knew how to do.

Fixing things

There’s a new way of fixing broken things, and that’s with a 3D printer. Duncan Moore of the 3D Shop will use his 3D printer to fix plastic things for free at two different days: Jan. 14 at Scuffle Hill Brewing and Jan. 27 at the Ground Floor coffee shop. Let’s let him explain it:

“We can easily fix or replace items such as: missing or broken parts for small appliances, toys with missing or broken pieces, a missing piece for a board game, broken frames or hinges for eyeglasses, a lost or broken piece for a puzzle, a missing piece for a jewelry box, broken clasp for a purse or bag and so much more! The possibilities are endless with 3D printing! If you have a broken or missing item around your home, bring it to The 3D Shop at our event and let us see if we can fix it for you (for free!).

“Don’t let a broken item ruin your day—bring it to The 3D Shop and let us help you fix it. We’ll be at Scuffle Hill Brewing from open to 8 p.m. on Jan. 14, and The Ground Floor on Friday, Jan. 27, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. We can’t wait to see you there! The process will take anywhere from 10 minutes to a couple of hours depending on the size and complexity of the items, and fixes will be handled on a first come, first served basis.”

Stop the Violence

This year, Garrett Dillard’s annual Stop the Violence will take a slightly different form: He is now a county supervisor and is working with Henry County School Board member Ben Gravely to use the event also as an Iriswood District Forum. It will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Jan. 16 (Martin Luther King Jr. Day), at St. John Baptist Church, 7470 Axton Road.

Speakers will include elected officials, county administration, mental health experts, financial advisors, school officials and other community leaders.

Also different this year, there will no community-wide walk beforehand.

Donations to help support the event are being accepted at $CJDTRUTH.

WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Though the almond is often referred to as a nut, it is the seed of a fruit. Almond fruit grows similarly to peaches, but when the fruit is ripe the flesh of the fruit is peeled back to get to the seed. They are not considered a nut because of the fruity outer layer, while nuts have a hard outer shell that is dry.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Where did the food Spam originate?