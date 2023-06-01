Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

TODAY’S WORD is girth. Example: "We recommend you try different positions and see which one is most comfortable for your girth." Source: "Guide to Concealed Carry Holsters for Fat Guys" by DTC Thrasio, ComforTac, Nov. 18, 2021.

WEDNESDAY’S WORD was pulchritude. It means physical beauty or attractiveness. Example: "Don't let your pulchritude get in the way of your concealed carry." Source: "Guide to Concealed Carry Holsters for Fat Guys."

New books

The Blue Ridge Regional Library has a lot more books coming out this week than normal, says cataloger Melissa Chapman -- in fact, there are so many books that the new batch will be ready for circulation on Friday now, instead of Thursday like normal.

Those books are:

"The Vienna Writers Circle" by J.C. Maetis

"The New Mother" by Nora Murphy

"The Wishing Game" by Meg Shaffer

"Drowning: the Rescue of Flight 1421" by T.J. Newman

"Central Park West: a Crime Novel" by James Comey

"The Peacock and the Sparrow" by I.S. Berry

"Counterfeit Faith" by Crystal Caudill

"The History of Us" by Jennifer Bardsley

"The Light on Farallon Island" by Jen Wheeler

"After Anne: a Novel of Lucy Maud Montgomery's Life" by Logan Steiner

"Mother's Instinct: a Novel of Suspense" by Barbara Abel

"Fix-It And Forget-It Everyday Instant Pot Favorites: 100 Dinners, Sides & Desserts" by Hope Comerford

Cartwheel

Each year on the last day of school, Missy Harold Lannom does a cartwheel for the students as their busses leave. She hasn't broken her record in 32 years, though it does get harder each year, she admitted on Facebook.

Yard sale

The Bassett Ruritan Club on Philpott Dam will have a yard sale and is inviting you to join them for either selling or shopping or both.

The yard sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can rent a spot with a table for $15, or a spot and provide your own table for $10. For information or to rent a space, call Shirley Philpott at 276-629-2069 or Patti Farmer at 276-629-8296.

Today's chuckle

This is a tale about four people: Everybody, Somebody, Anybody, and Nobody.

Something important needed to be done, and Everybody was asked to do it.

Everybody was sure Somebody would do it. Anybody could have done it, but Nobody did it.

Somebody got angry about that because it was Everybody's job. Everybody thought Anybody could do it, but Nobody realized that Everybody wouldn't do it.

It ended up that Everybody blamed Somebody when actually Nobody asked Anybody.

SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: There are 2,720 Kroger grocery stores in 35 states as well as the District of Columbia. That includes 134 multi-department stores, 188 marketplace stores, 121 price-impact warehouse stores and 2,277 combo stores.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Bernard Kroger, the son of a merchant, opened his first store in what year?, with the motto "Be particular. Never sell anything you would not want yourself."