Stroller: Extend harvest, or get a second chance, with fall veggies

TODAY’S WORD is debunk. Example: Phrenology was all the rage in the late 1700s and early- to mid-1800s until the theory was debunked by French physician Marie Jean Pierre Flourens.

FRIDAY’S WORD was inchoate. It means just begun and so not fully formed or developed; rudimentary. Example: The couple’s inchoate ministry quickly grew in popularity.

Riddles

(Answers below)

1. What has many teeth, but cannot bite?

2. What is cut on a table, but never eaten?

3. What has words, but never speaks?

4. What building has the most stories?

Fall gardens

If ever there was a summer for a vegetable garden, it was this summer. The constant rains even in July and August kept vegetable plants and fruit vines producing long after they normally would have dried out and given up. More-so, the high costs of groceries thanks to inflation really made this year the year to grow your own food.

Fall gardening is easier than summer gardening in many ways. The milder weather makes working in the garden more pleasant. There aren’t as many weed or insect problems as there are during the hotter months.

The fall garden is timed to beat the average first killing frost: Usually, between Oct. 19-29 in this area. Seeds must be planted to give the plants enough time to mature before the frost.

To have a harvest before the fall frost, you still can plant the following seeds now: beets, cauliflower, cilantro, collard greens, daikon radishes, green onions, kale, kohlrabi, leaf lettuce, peas, radishes, spinach, Swiss chard and turnips. You might even get another round of green beans going.

These plants may be late for starting from seeds, but they should do well if planted as transplants: broccoli, cabbage, Chinese cabbage, leeks and rutabaga.

Crochet

Collinsville Library Branch Manager Kim Martin sent in a Calendar announcement to the Bulletin for something many people would enjoy: Crochet Group.

“Crochet Group at the Collinsville Library meets on Thursday mornings from 10 a.m. until noon,” she wrote. “All ages and skill levels are welcome to participate! Come learn from others, share your skills, and enjoy the fellowship of other crocheters.”

Today’s chuckle

A troop of Boy Scouts had volunteered to participate acting as the victims in a test of a community’s disaster response system. A mock earthquake was staged, and the Scouts portrayed injured people who were picked up and cared for by emergency responders. One Scout was supposed to lie in wait for his rescuers, but they had gotten behind schedule.

When the first aid squad finally arrived to his location, they only found this note: “Have bled to death and gone home.”

Riddle answers

1. A comb

2. A deck of cards

3. A book

4. A library

FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: An overdose of coffee would occur by your 42nd cup at one sitting.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What is the practice of phrenology?