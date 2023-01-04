Stroller: Feta cheese takes center stage in these recipes

TODAY’S WORD is whippersnapper. Example: Michael’s grandfather called him a whippersnapper when Michael was trying to tell him something about fixing his car that he already knew how to do.

TUESDAY’S WORD was hullaballoo. It means a commotion; a fuss. Example: Tyler caused a hullaballoo when his parents called the police because he skipped school and no one could find him.

Feta-tomato pasta

A delicious meal that the Stroller recently tried out for the first time after seeing pictures of the dish on the internet for a while now was a hit with everyone who ate it. It came from thegreekfoodie.com.

Ingredients:

8 oz Greek feta cheese

2 lbs gourmet medley tomatoes

⅓ cup extra virgin olive oil

4-5 garlic cloves (halved or quartered if too big)

2 or 3 fresh sage leaves

2 or 3 fresh thyme sprigs

1 or 2 rosemary sprigs

1 TBS dry oregano

1 TBS red pepper flakes

freshly ground pepper

sea salt

fresh basil leaves

Parmesan cheese

8 oz pasta

Place the block of feta in the center of baking dish. Arrange the tomatoes and garlic cloves around the feta. Tuck the sprigs of thyme, sage and rosemary in between tomatoes and garlic.

Drizzle everything evenly with olive oil. Add a tablespoon of oregano all over and season with freshly ground pepper. Bake for 30 to 35 minutes.

Cook the pasta al dente (usually 1 minute less than recommended boiling time). Reserve 1 cup of the pasta water; you might need it later.

Remove the baking dish from the oven. Immediately add two-thirds of the basil leaves. Stir the mixture together until the feta has melted into a creamy sauce.

Add in the pasta and gently toss until the pasta is evenly coated. If you need to, add a spoonful or two of the reserved pasta water to loosen it up a little and make it creamier.

Serve in bowls with grated Parmesan cheese, chopped fresh basil leaves and a pinch of red pepper flakes.

Asparagus

The Stroller had this delicious asparagus at Christmas dinner: Roast asparagus in 2 tsp. olive oil, 2 cloves garlic, chopped, and salt and pepper — with pine nuts scattered across — for 10 minutes. Sprinkle over crumbled feta, then roast for 5 minutes more. Take out of oven and squeeze lemon juice over it.

Today’s chuckle

What do you get if you cross fishing tackle with an old smelly sock? Hook, line and stinker.

How many tickles will it takes to make an octopus laugh? Ten-tickles.

What is the best music to listen to when you go fishing? Something really catchy.

Did you hear about the lobster that got a job at Pizza Hut? He works at the crust station.

Where do you find a fish in orbit? Trouter space

What is the difference between a fish and a piano? You can’t tuna piano

TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Airbnb is active in 97.95% of the world with its presence in almost every country in the world excluding Iran, Sudan, Syria and North Korea.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What is an almond considered?