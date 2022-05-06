Stroller: Figsboro catfish and TikTok celebrity keeps entertaining

TODAY’S WORD is cat’s-paw. Example: Though the cat’s-paw seems agreeable and malleable, keep an eye on him, because still waters run deep.

THURSDAY’S WORD was laconic. It means using very few words. Example: Susie’s young daughter was very laconic around new people until she had gotten to know them.

Catfish

Figsboro has its very own fishing celebrity, Mike Stokes, whose specialty is catfish. His Facebook page, “Richard Stokes,” has a lot about catfish, and his YouTube page, “Mike Stokes Fishing,” is full of videos.

“Catfish people, what’s up?” he greets viewers in a video. “Hey. We’re going to the fishing hole.” Some of his videos have thousands of views, such as “Testing Out New Rods and Catching Channel Cats” from September, at 5,948.

While his YouTube channel has 380 subscribers, he is a downright celebrity on TikTok, where his “@forgotten_souls_76“ has 19,800 followers and 102,500,000 likes. His TikTok channel has a variety of videos such as comedy and encouragement and music.

Kitchen tips

Freeze soup starters when you have the fresh ingredients out in your kitchen for quick meals on busier evenings.

A mix of 2/3 chopped onions with 1/3 chopped celery and carrots — a soup starter called mirepoix — is a great addition to canned soup broth you may use later. Just be sure to blanch those chopped vegetables (dunk them in boiling water for 1 or 2 minutes) before freezing them. You can freeze them in ice cube trays; once they are frozen, pop them out of the trays and store them in heavy plastic food bags. They’ll last up to 8 months in the freezer.

Now that we can be growing basil again, be sure to save basil for the winter in the form of pesto, by mixing chopped basil with grated Parmesan cheese and chopped pine nuts. Do the same ice cube trick to freeze amounts you could drop right into recipes of the future.

If you want to chill wine quickly, put the bottle of wine in a tall pitcher of ice water. Toss in a handful of salt, and turn the bottle every minute or two. The wine ought to chill in 20 minutes or less.

Get food cooked in the air fryer to brown by spritzing it with oil spray first.

Today’s ChuckleMrs. Brown reported right on time to jury duty last week in circuit court. She promptly and politely answered all of the questions that were put to her.

When asked about the occupations of her family members, she replied that her son is an attorney.

Later, she was asked if she ever had used the services of an attorney.

“Only to mow the lawn,” she said.

WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: It’s not a tree full of scholarly little red and brown birds. The College of Cardinals is the chief ecclesiastical body of the Roman Catholic Church. They are assistants and advisors in the central administration of Church business.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: How many Cardinals are in the College of Cardinals?

