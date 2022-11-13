Stroller: Find out what all the Hoopla is about

TODAY’S WORD is vociferous. Example: Henry’s vociferous opponent in the fencing competition was a true challenge, but he still came out on top.

FRIDAY’S WORD was ostracize. It means to exclude from a society or group. Example: After Carry crossed some lines in her friend group, she was socially ostracized and became very lonely.

Hoopla

What’s all the Hoopla? It’s excitement over more than 80,000 books, comics, movies, TV shows, music and audiobooks you can access anytime on your phone, computer, tablet and TV, for free — using your library card.

The Blue Ridge Regional Library got Hoopla during the pandemic to give people access to more materials while they were stuck at home (though the library had a great curb service back then by which you could call and request materials, then they’d bring them to your car in the parking lot).

The Stroller is a major user of Hoopla’s audiobooks, so that’s the first recommendation. Let’s take a look at some of the movies they offer, listed in the “Most Borrowed Movies of 2022” section: “Alone Together” with Katie Holmes; “Gone in the Night” with Winona Ryder; “The Pigeon Finds a Hot Dog!” by Mo Willems; “The Forgiven” with Ralph Fiennes and, well, “Elmo’s Potty Time” with Kevin Cash.

The TV shows include “Family Affair” from the 1960s, “Pulse,” “Wisting,” “Craftsy Mittens & Gloves Galore,” “American Pickers,” “Reno911!,” “A Different World,” “Zombie House Flipping” (what? talk about a mix of popular themes) and “Miss Marple.”

Magazines include Elle, Esquire, Country Living, Cosmopolitan, Food Network, Garden & Gun, GOLF Magazine, Good Housekeeping, Harper’s Bazaar, House Beautiful, Men’s Health, Prevention, Reader’s Digest, Rolling Stone, Running World, Taste of Home, The Hollywood Reporter, Time for Kids, Town & Country, Woman’s Day and Woman’s Health.

Its musical offerings include Taylor Swift’s “Midnights,” Drake’s “Her Loss,” “Hamilton Original,” the soundtrack for the Neil Diamond Musical “A Beautiful Noise” and “The Very Best of Fleetwood Mac.”

It also has “The Great Courses” videos, Curiosity Stream and Hellosaurus, which “puts kids ages 2 to 8 in their favorite shows.”

You sign up for Hoopla with your library card. The library system is having “Happy Hoopla-versary” Monday through Saturday. Sign up for Hoopla (it’s free) this week and you get a free surprise gift plus a chance to win a Samsung Galaxy TAT A8.

FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Frozen pizzas started showing up in 1950 by a man named Joseph Bucci when he filed the first original patent for frozen pizza named “Method for Making Frozen Pizza.” However, by the time it was granted in 1954, different organizations had already started putting frozen pizzas on grocery shelves in the U.S.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Which retailer was first to host a Thanksgiving Day parade?