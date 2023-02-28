TODAY’S WORD is lowery. Example: Connor was excited for the lowery weather forecast for the weekend for a chance to sit inside, read and have some hot cocoa.

MONDAY’S WORD was impedimenta. It means things that impede or hinder progress or movement. Example: A customer walking into her store was just another addition to the list of impedimenta that kept adding up and distracting her from restocking the store.

Spring cleanup

Roselawn Burial Park will be doing its spring cleanup over the next two weeks, and today is the last day to remove any and all flowers and other ornamentation at graves or elsewhere. Flowers may be put back after March 14.

Tooth Fairy

Today is National Tooth Fairy Day, a time to celebrate the mysterious character who now leaves an average of $6.23 per tooth. That’s a 16% increase over last year’s $5.36 per tooth, according to Delta Dental’s 2023 Original Tooth Fairy Poll.

The average per tooth was $1.30 when the poll started 25 years ago.

The South is the most expensive place for the Tooth Fairy to make her collections; she’s paying $6.59 here, as opposed to $6.25 in the West, $6.14 in the Northeast and $5.63 in the Midwest.

No snow?

Are we ever going to get snow this year, or at least another cold snap? Or is spring here to stay? That’s the question; let Stroller readers know what you think about it by calling 276-638-8801 ext. 243 or email Stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.

Meanwhile, the conversation has already started ...

“I am praying for just one snowfall before spring,” said Myrna McCrickard Ferguson, and Becky Wood Boyd is hoping for snow as well.

Tom Berry, on the other hand, is dubious: “Certainly not this year. Maybe never.”

Carl Crenshaw said he’s seen a weather forecast calling for colder temperatures in mid to late March. “Big snows have occurred in March,” he recalled — “especially remember the two deep snows we had in March 1993 within a few days of each other. Only the Lord knows, but we do need some colder temperatures to kill off some of the pests.”

Oooooh, what a reminder of ticks, fleas and the like ... we were so worried about not getting to make snowmen we didn’t even think of THAT ramification of a mild winter.

Teresa Kendall still remembers that “blizzard type snow in March of 1993! We were out of power for 5 straight days here in the Axton area.”

Jill Boyle said she’ll never forget that one. Steve Draper agrees that “some of our biggest snow falls in March.”

Robert Hawks was in the Atlanta area back then, when the weather was bad. He got to work early at the store, and by 9 a.m. the store had to close.

“Winter will finally hit in March,” predicts Joe Prater.

MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The Sony Playstation was the bestselling video game console of the 1990s.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Which soda had the working name “Mountain Dew’s Killer?”