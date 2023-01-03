Stroller: Food, fun and fake flirting at Bassett Moose Lodge

TODAY’S WORD is hullaballoo. Example: Tyler caused a hullaballoo when his parents called the police because he skipped school and no one could find him.

SUNDAY’S WORD was kerfuffle. It means a commotion or fuss, especially one caused by conflicting views. Example: A kerfuffle could be heard from the kitchen in the Hansard home over the holidays when Grandma’s mashed potato recipe was altered without authorization.

NYE Party

The Stroller and friends celebrated New Year’s Eve at a party at the Bassett Moose Lodge, where Above the Fray and the Southern Gentlemen were playing.

And the food? Oh, the food! It was an absolute buffet of entirely homemade dishes: ham sandwiches, barbecue, potato salad, macaroni salad, deviled eggs, Boston creme pie pudding dessert and a sort of strawberry fluff pie and more. Every bit of that meal was made by Doris Walker and Ricky Foster. It was delicious, and it was hard to believe that party-goers got all that food plus the music of two great bands for just $8.

Not only that, but the Bassett Moose crowd provided quite a bit of ego boost, whether they realized it or not.

The Stroller and Best Friend had gone to the Moose Lodge after hearing about the event from their buddy, Myron Smith. Myron was already there with his other friends when they arrived. They greeted him, then got their plates and sat down.

A little later, Myron went over to talk with the pair. Then the Stroller got up and wandered about to socialize. That’s when a man named Tim walked over and quietly asked, “Is that man there bothering y’all?” “No,” Stroller said, “he’s our friend and the reason we came here, but thank you for looking out for us.”

The Stroller also had fun chatting with Southern Gentlemen members Bill Lester (a neighbor), Johnny Johnson, Burgess Hurd and Bubba Reynolds (also a neighbor of sorts — lives several miles up the same road) and their wives, and Charles McCall and Kat Calfee from Above the Fray. A highlight was flatfooting with Charles’ mom, Teresa McCall.

A little later yet, Doris whispered the same thing to the Stroller, about is that man bothering y’all.

After explaining the situation to Doris and thanking her for the concern (because the Bassett Moose Lodge really is a place where anyone could go alone, and not only immediately meet new friends and have fun, but also feel safe and comfortable and looked out for), Stroller added, “but if you ever DO see a man bothering me, please take a picture that I can put in my diary, because I’m getting so old now that never happens any more and it sure would be a boost to the ego!”

SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The most expensive Airbnb available to rent out is the Firefly Airbnb in Anse des Cayes, Saint Barthelemy, for $32,143 per night.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What four countries do not have any Airbnbs?