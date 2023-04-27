TODAY’S WORD is coquetry. Example: She enjoys school dances as an opportunity for coquetry and showing off her favorite outfits.

WEDNESDAY’S WORD was vapid. It means dull or boring. Example: Ever since Micah lost the match his teaching has become vapid and uninteresting.

Riddle

(Answer below)

Pronounced as 1 letter, and written with 3, two letters there are, and 2 only in me. I’m double, I’m single, I’m blue, and grey; I’m read from both ends, and the same either way. What am I?

New vaccine guidelines

Martinsville City Public Schools are offering a community COVID-19 Bivalent booster clinic from 4-6 p.m. Friday at Martinsville High School. The walk-in clinic (no appointments) is for people ages 12 and above (parent/guardian required with ages 12-17). If insured, please bring your insurance card. All are welcome to this free clinic.

Persons who are ages 65 and over and who have previously been vaccinated with a bivalent vaccine may receive a second bivalent dose 4 months after their first bivalent vaccine.

Persons who started but did not finish their primary series may receive a bivalent vaccine 2 months after their last monovalent vaccine.

For those persons who want to start the COVID-19 vaccine for the first time, only one dose of the bivalent vaccine is needed.

For more information, call, Cindy Dutill at 276-403-4772.

Fertlizers

There’s no need to spend lots of money and load your soil (and the eventual water supply) down with chemicals when nature provides plants with plenty of benefits, such as:

Coffee grounds: They help acidify the soil, which is great especially for plants such as tomatoes, roses, blueberries and rhododendron. Actually the Stroller came upon this one by accident before coming across it in garden books — by lazily pouring out the old coffee from the office coffee cup into the plants in the office. It made them look better than ever.

Manure: Nearly everyone knows that manure is the #1 natural fertilizer, but not everyone knows that it has to be used very carefully so it doesn’t burn plants. Don’t put down fresh manure but rather let it set for several months before using.

Eggshells: On the other hand, eggshells help lower the acidity. Eggshells are 93& calcium carbonate, which is lime. They also provide calcium. Just be sure to wash them out before tossing on the soil.

Kitchen scraps: All types of vegetable and fruit scraps are good to enrich the soil.

Banana peels: Burying peels in the top layer of soil lets potassium leech out. That’s particularly good for roses. If you want to save a step and won’t mind looking at them, just leave them on top of the dirt.

Riddle answer

Eye

WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The first Walt Disney Little Golden Book was “Through the Picture Frame” in 1944.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Valued at $498.98, what is the highest valued Little Golden Book?