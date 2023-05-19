TODAY’S WORD is gambit. Example: In his campaign for a car of his own, Jason’s opening gambit was to tell his parents how much easier things would be if they could just send him to the store whenever they needed something instead of have to go themselves.

THURSDAY’S WORD was ingratiate. It means to gain favor or acceptance by deliberate effort. Example: Terrell only felt confident in school when he would ingratiate himself with his teachers through being extra polite and using pleasantries such as “yes ma’am” and “no ma’am.”

Paper-shredding

Of all the things we get asked about most in the newsroom — would you guess it’s paper-shredding? That’s right; we get more phone calls from people asking if we’ve heard when a paper-shredding session will be held than any other inquiry.

Of course that may be because other things are listed in the newspaper so people find their answers on the page and don’t have to call, whereas we’ve been through a long spell of not hearing anything about any paper-shredding anywhere.

Well, now their is. Today, from 1-6 p.m., a paper-shredding truck will be set up at the Martinsville Speedway, free for people to use, sponsored by ValleyStar Credit Union. It’ll be at ValleyStar’s Collinsville branch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, too.

Fun day

Friday is Fun Day in MHC. It starts with games, rook and music at 10 this morning at the Bassett Ruritan Club, 277 Philpott Dam Road, Bassett. That’s free to participate in.

In the evening, you can enjoy yourself either on your feet or sitting down. The first option, head on down to the Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance at 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade, where a dance will be held from 7-9:30 p.m. The band Oldskool will perform. Of course, there are plenty of chairs there if you prefer to sit. Headed west instead of east, there’s “An Evening with the Carol Burnett Show” from 7-9 p.m. by the Magna Vista High School Advanced Drama class, at the school. Each event costs $8.

Today’s chuckle

Miss Ratliff asked her class what they wanted to be when they grew up. Most all the kids responded energetically: “A policeman,” “a fireman,” “a teacher,” “the president” and so forth. Only little Hunter sat quiet and still.

“Hunter,” she said encouragingly; “What would you like to be when you grow up?” she asked.

“Possible,” Hunter replied.

“Possible?” Miss Ratliff asked. “What do you mean you want to be possible?”

“My mom is always telling my I’m impossible,” Hunter replied, “so when I get big I want to be possible.”

THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Mexico City, a major world capital, sits on the site of an ancient body of water named Lake Texcoco, which was almost entirely drained in the 17th century by Spanish colonists.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: The store Bodega Aurrera in Mexico is actually a Mexican version of which major American store?