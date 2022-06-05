Stroller: Fun for 'coastal grandmothers' and young children alike

TODAY’S WORD is aegis. Example: Cooper went to tell the principal that another student was bullying him without the aegis of the teacher who had witnessed the incident and told him not to worry about it.

FRIDAY’S WORD was noob. It is a slang term that refers to someone that is new to something, as in, a newbie. Example: Since Terry had just started playing a new video game that had been out for a while the people that he played with online kept referring to him as a noob when he asked questions.

Coastal grandmother

If you’re a woman who likes soft-colored, comfy clothes — and perhaps has a wide white sofa — you may well be on your way to being a Coastal Grandmother.

If you drink chilled white wine while cooking an Ina Garten meal, Bingo—you’re it.

It’s the hot new style, in a way that’s nowadays called “aspirational,” meaning people put out on social media videos and styles of this look, and other people try to copy it. Icons of this look (whether they want to be or not) include Oprah Winfrey (especially when she’s dressed in billowy linen garments, wearing a straw hat and holding a basket of flowers) and the main character played by Diane Keaton in the movie “Something’s Gotta Give.”

It represents a lifestyle of simple luxuries, relaxation, farmer’s markets, comfy lived-in houses which are airy and clean, long lunches and chilled wine. It’s associated with easy beach living — of the sort you own a second house there, not of the sort that you’re young and live in a little apartment or trailer and work an entry-level job.

The women who are considered coastal grandmother don’t have to live near the beach nor have children or grandchildren. They just live the life of ease and comfort — or make it look as if they do — in the style of a laid back woman who’s got her busy years behind her and now can enjoy life on her own terms, filled with gracious, simple pleasures.

Touch-A Truck

Saturday, Charity League will combine two favorites of kids and their families: Its annual Touch-A-Truck will be held at the Mustangs’ baseball game.

Starting at 5 p.m. at Hooker Field, kids will be able to visit and touch first responders’ trucks, and partake in a variety of children’s activities. They also, of course, can watch the baseball game.

Tickets will be $3, and admission is free for kids ages 12 and younger.

FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Betty Crocker was not a real person. She was made up as a warm personality to represent the Gold Medal Flour brand under Washburn Crosby Co. when the company ran a promotion offering pincushions shaped like bags of flour to entrants who solved a jigsaw puzzle.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What is the name of the oldest brewery in the world?

