Stroller: Fun times for Friday night, and more tomato recipes

TODAY’S WORD is pulchritude. Example: All of Julie’s friends were jealous of the attention she received because of her pulchritude.

THURSDAY’S WORD was staid. It means serious, boring or old-fashioned. Example: Lucy saw her father as rather staid because of his similar business suits that he wore almost every day, his briefcase in hand and his only topics of conversation revolving around his job.

Riddles

(Answers below)

1. What two words, added together, contain the most letters?

2. If you don’t keep me, I’ll break. What am I?

3. I’m tall when I’m young, and I’m short when I’m old. What am I? (Two possible answers)

4. What is full of holes, but still holds water?

Tomato time

Few would challenge that the best way to eat a tomato fresh off the vine is to just bite right into it. Now, though, that tomatoes are coming in full force, we’re looking for a myriad of ways to use them. Here are a few:

Fresh tomato soup: In a pot, over medium heat, stir 4 cups chopped tomatoes, one slice of onion, 4 whole cloves and 2 cups vegetable or chicken broth. Bring to a boil, and gently boil for about 20 minutes (it blends the flavors). Pour through a sieve or colander and discard solids. Then melt 2 TBS butter over medium heat. Stir in 2 TBS flour to make a roux, cooking until the roux is a medium brown. Gradually whisk in a small amount of the tomato mixture, so no lumps form, then stir in the rest. Season with sugar and salt, to taste.

Tomato-Mozzarella Bread: Toast a slice of Italian bread. Lightly apply mayonnaise, butter or olive oil. Top with tomato slices, chopped basil and freshly grated Mozzarella cheese (from a ball—not pre-shredded). Broil until cheese browns slightly.

Friday fun

Tonight’s the night for music and fun, all across the area. Check the Calendar below for times and locations—here’s a summary of what’s happening: Open mic with music and food at the former Henry County courthouse—Summer Jam Series at the Stuart farmers market—music and dance with the Oldskool band in Cascade. If testing your luck is more your thing, there’s a designer bag bingo game in Bassett.

Riddle answers

1. Post office

2. A promise

3. A candle, or a pencil

4. A sponge

THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The two main groups of whales are toothed and baleen. Toothed whales include dolphins, porpoises, sperm whales and killer whales and take large prey like fish, larger invertebrates and marine mammals and are capable of echolocation. Baleen whales include right whales, rorquals, humpbacks and gray whales. Baleen grows from the upper jaw of these animals that acts as a filter for small schooling fish or zooplankton, which they eat.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: The blue whale is capable of making one of the loudest noises on earth of any animal: How many decibels does it reach?