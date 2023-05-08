TODAY’S WORD is cahoots. Example: The English teachers were all in cahoots in their play to sway the administration to put the new teacher’s lounge with the fancy copier on their hall instead of in the social studies class rooms area.

SUNDAY’S WORD was contretemps. It means an inconvenient or embarrassing occurrence or situation, or a dispute or an argument. Example: The office manager found herself in quite a messy contretemps when the employees discovered how she had had their cubicles rearranged and didn’t like it one bit.

Today’s chuckle

A little old lady went to the doctor and told her, “I have this problem with gas, but it doesn’t cause too much of a problem. The gas never smells and is always silent. In fact, I’ve passed gas at least 20 times since I’ve been here, and I bet you didn’t even notice!”

Dr. Lopez said, “I see. Take these pills, one each at breakfast, lunch and dinner, and come back in two weeks.”

The next week the lady returned. “Doctor,” she said, “I don’t know what in the world you gave me, but now my gas — though still silent — stinks terribly.”

Dr. Lopez replied, “Great! Now that we’ve cleared up your sinuses, let’s work on your hearing ...”

Gardening

This is the week to begin working on the summer garden. To be totally on the safe side, don’t plant annuals until after next week (Horticulture Extension Agent Melanie Barrow always has advised that the last frost date in this area is around Mother’s Day), but here are some basic tips -

Pinch back the hardy chrysanthemums now, so that they’ll branch out and become bushy. Barrow recommends this easy schedule of reminders: pinch them back at Mother’s Day, Father’s Day and the Fourth of July, or thereabouts.

Direct sow the seeds for warm season vegetables (beans, squash, melons, etc.).

The late Nancy Bradshaw of Horsepasture gave some great advice for planting cantaloupe and watermelons seeds: Make a mound of soil, which has manure in the lower center of the mound. The heat of the decomposition of the manure, plus the richness of nutrients, is great for the roots of the melons.

Fertilize roses now.

Use large labels to mark where the spring bulbs are planted, while you can still remember where they are. You’ll be glad to know of their locations when fall comes and you need to dig them up to divide them or share with friends.

Do not take up bulb foliage until it’s completely dead.

FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: About 15,000 Mexicans died during that country’s fight for independence against Spain (which is recognized annually as Sept. 16 — from “el Grito de Dolores” by Miguel Hidalgo in 1810, after 300 years of being ruled by Spain). In contrast, 6,800 Americans were killed during the Revolutionary War (1775-1783), which won America’s independence from England.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Who is the current president of Mexico?