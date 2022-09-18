Stroller: Get books your way - on paper or by listening

TODAY’S WORD is gloaming. There is nothing more lovely and magical than to sit outdoors in the gloaming of autumn.

FRIDAY’S WORD was audiobook. It means a recording of a book, in formats such as cassette tape, CD or, more recently, digital. Example: She downloaded three books to her phone last week to have ready for her drive to Nevada.

New books

New books at the Blue Ridge Regional Library since last week are:

“Desperation in Death” by J.D. Robb

“Captive: an Eve Duncan Novel” by Iris Johansen

“Robert B. Parker’s Fallout: a Jesse Stone Novel” by Mike Lupica

“Clive Cussler’s Hellburner: a Novel of the Oregon Files” by Mike Maden

“The Girl From Guernica” by Karen Robards

“Fairy Tale” by Stephen King

Audiobooks

As well as new traditional books every week, the library also regularly adds to its audiobook collection.You can go to the library and check out books from among a large collection of compact discs. For the past several years, the library also has had audiobooks you can download to your phone or other electronic device.

On its regular app, Libby, the library offers 634 audiobooks, as well as 6,000 books you can read on your phone, tablet, iPad or Kindle; and even 65 read-alongs.

It has even more on Hoopla, the new service it subscribed to with some of the pandemic relief money it had received. Hoopla has more than 80,000 titles of all kinds of things — books, audiobooks, movies, TV shows, music and more.

To use either of those, just download the app with your phone, then create an account using your library card number and a password you create.

Winners

Winners of Piedmont Arts’ Savory September are:

Jim Frith: Tickets to Virginia Tech vs. Wofford

Jim Beckner: Tickets to N.C. State vs. Texas Tech

Marty Gardner: Tickets to Rooster Walk 13

Anna Hatchett: Free rental at TAD Space

Andrew Harder: Lounge chairs from Bassett Furniture

Guy Stanley: Bookcase from Bassett Furniture

Tiff Guilliams: Tailgating prize pack

Today’s chuckle

One semester while my brother, Stewart, was in college, his art-student friend, Terrence, asked if he could paint Stewart’s portrait for a class assignment. Stewart agreed, and it was done.

Terrence was disappointed in the C minus and asked the instructor why the grade was so low.

The teacher told him the proportions were incorrect: “The head is too small, the elbows are too big, and the feet are enormous.”

The next day, Terrence brought Stewart to see the instructor. He took one look and said, “OK, A minus.”

FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: “Captain Kangaroo” had two big changes to its set in 1971: The “Treasure House,” where most of the scenes took place, was renovated and renamed “The Treasure Palace;” and the Captain’s iconic red coat was swapped out for a navy blue coat.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What two famous people came on “Captain Kangaroo” on a regular basis?