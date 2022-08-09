Stroller: Get summer tomato flavor (or close to it) in winter

TODAY’S WORD is espouse. Example: Shirley feels strongly about not giving up on friendships and other relationships just because the other person espouses different beliefs.

MONDAY’S WORD was contravene. It means to go against, as of rules and laws. Example: Charles saw that his friends were all calling it a night from being out at the bar after calls from their parents reprimanding their behavior, but he decided to contravene the rules and stayed to have another drink.

Riddles

(Answers in the fourth column)

1. What breaks and never falls, and what falls and never breaks?

2. I’m often running yet I have no legs. You need me, but I don’t need you. What am I?

3. Only one color, but not one size; stuck at the bottom, yet easily flies. Present in sun, but not in rain; doing no harm and feeling no pain. What is it?

4. Slayer of regret, old and new, sought by many, found by few. What am I?

He, she or they?

Society is making a shift away from referring to a single person as “he” or “she,” using instead the word “they” for just one person. Part of the shift is a purposeful move toward being gender-neutral, and another part of the shift seems to be generational. By and large, older people tend to say or write “he” or “she” for a person, while younger people often say or write “they” for just one person.

Where do you fall in this practice? Do you stick to strictly one or the other, or go back and forth? Share with the Stroller; we’ll chat about this topic over the next few days.

Fresh

Here is a summer classic: Marinated cucumber, tomato and onion salad. Whisk together 1 cup water, 1/2 cup distilled white vinegar, 1/4 cup oil, 1/4 cup sugar, 1 tsp. salt and 1 tsp. pepper until smooth. Stir into the dressing sliced cucumbers, tomatoes and onions, and stir to coat. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least two hours.

Tomatoes in winter: The Stroller’s friend fixed grocery store tomatoes this way, and it gave the taste of summer: Slice mostly Roma tomatoes, with some onions and cucumbers, as thinly as possible. Sprinkle with salt and garlic powder, and squeeze over it lemon juice.

New books

Here’s what will be available for checkout from the Blue Ridge Regional Library starting Thursday:

“Do No Harm: a Lucas Page Novel” by Robert Pobi

“The Family Remains” by Lisa Jewell

“The Heart of the Mountains” by Pepper Basham

“The Unofficial Disney Parks EPCOT Cookbook: Your Guide to a Global Food Adventure!” by Ashley Craft

Riddle answers

1. Day breaks and night falls

2. Water

3. A shadow

4. Redemption

MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: When you see a group of multiple whales, it is called a pod of whales. Pods of whales are usually made up of from two to 30 whales who have bonded together, either through familial relation or friendship.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What is a male whale called?