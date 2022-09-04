Stroller: Get the most out of the underappreciated persimmon

TODAY’S WORD is franic, a new accidental invention by line dance teacher Sue-Ann Ehmann. Languages constantly evolve, with archaic words eventually falling out of use, and new ones coming into being—sometimes through purposeful invention, and sometimes by accident. After Ehmann said this one, she laughed and explained what she meant, but we think it can stand on its own. Can you catch the drift?: “If you don’t get the steps at first, don’t franic; just keep dancing—you’ll catch on.”

FRIDAY’S WORD was psalmist. This is another one of those words that is part of the evolution of language. Its technical definition is “the author or composer of a psalm, especially any of the psalms of the Bible.” However, locally, churches use it to refer to someone who will sing or present scripture — or especially sing about scripture — during a worship service (we wonder if it’s just something that has become common in our local area, or if it’s used this way across the country). Example: The Rev. Charles Benson will speak, the Doves of Peace will present a praise dance and Sister Viola Henderson will be the psalmist.

Persimmons

Persimmons are coming ripe now and ready to be enjoyed.

The persimmon tree is a native of Virginia and found throughout the woods of this area. It’s a narrow tree with long, simple, oblong leaves. Sometimes its branches hang low to the ground, and some persimmon trees have multiple slim trunks coming from their base. A persimmon tree also appears to create new persimmon trees within a couple of feet of it from root connections (this, described as seen on the Stroller’s property).

The persimmons sold in grocery stores (when you can find them) are the larger, sturdier Oriental persimmons. The size of local persimmons ranges about halfway between a cherry and a plum.

Until it is ripe, a persimmon is painfully bitter-tasting. It’s not ripe until the fruit is soft and mushy and the skin either is about to crack or already has started cracking.

The best place to harvest persimmons is on the ground, checking once or twice a day for newly fallen ones. Extract the pulp in a pulping mill or by placing the persimmons (caps removed) in a sturdy metal colander (the kind with holes larger than the screen-mesh colanders). Place that colander over a bowl and press the fruits against the colander with a wooden spoon, squishing and stirring until the pulp is in the bowl below.

As well as in dessert recipes, persimmon pulp also is delicious in oatmeal and pancakes.

FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The 1955 movie “Rebel Without a Cause” was adopted from psychiatrist Robert M. Lindner’s 1944 book “Rebel Without a Cause: The Hypnoanalysis of a Criminal Psychopath.” However, the movie does not make any references to the book.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: James Dean was the first actor to be posthumously nominated for which award?