TODAY’S WORD is unclubbable. Example: In “Pride and Prejudice” by Jane Austen, Elizabeth Bennet finds Fitzwilliam Darcy to be unclubbable before her opinion is changed throughout the course of the novel.

FRIDAY’S WORD was calefaction. It means the process of heating or warming. Example: Even though it was only halfway through February, everyone could feel the calefaction of the weather as temperature rose to the 60s and 70s.

COVID deadline

The COVID-19 Public Health Emergency (PHE) ends on May 11. That doesn’t mean that Covid will end — just that the free vaccines and treatments will end. After May 11, we’ll all have to pay for that ourselves.

This warning comes from Dr. Makunda Mbacke of Piedmont Preferred Women’s Health Services. She also said when that PHE ends, a lot of people who were added to Medicaid during that time period will lose Medicaid coverage. Medicaid will be reviewing its rolls and sending out notifications. It’s very important to open all the envelops and read all the mail from Medicaid so you don’t end up at a hospital thinking your costs will be covered when they won’t. If you’re on Medicaid and you move, be sure to send notification of change of address, and have mail forwarding services, she adds.

The Stroller and family got the vaccine boosters at the free vaccine clinic at Martinsville High School last week to take advantage of that before it ends. The next free vaccine clinic will be held from 4-6 p.m. Friday, March 24, in the foyer of the Martinsville High School auditorium. Bring your insurance cards.

Dear Abby

Advice columnist Abigail Van Buren (real name Pauline Esther Friedman Phillips) was a straight-shooter in her “Dear Abby” column, which she started writing in 1961. Here are some of the questions she has received through the years:

Dear Abby: When you are being introduced, is it all right to say, “I’ve heard a lot about you?”—Rita

Dear Rita: It depends on what you’ve heard.

Dear Abby: I am forty-four years old and I would like to meet a man my age with no bad habits.—Rose

Dear Rose: So would I.

Dear Abby: What’s the difference between a wife and a mistress? Bess

Dear Bess: Night and Day.

Today’s chuckle

The preacher seemed to go on and on. Robert leaned over to William and said, “That sermon is so long this morning my butt has gone to sleep waiting on it to be over.”

“I know,” replied William. “I hear it snoring.”

FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The song “Macarena” by Los del Río from 1993 is popular at school dances, weddings and parties. The song topped both the Billboard Hot 100 and the Cash Box Top 100 in the US, ranked No. 7 on Billboard’s All Time Top 100 and ranked No. 1 on Billboard’s All Time Latin Songs.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: A song by which artist was covered by Whitney Houston in 1992 only to become a #1 hit?