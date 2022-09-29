Stroller: Gifs are now cringe, storm tips are in

TODAY’S WORD is accede. Example: Amanda acceded to her two-year-old’s request for ice cream only with the condition that she eat all her broccoli first.

WEDNESDAY’S WORD was forbearance. It means: patient self-control; restraint and tolerance. Example: Michelle had the forbearance to not respond to an insult delivered by her mother-in-law about the dinner she made so that she could keep the peace at the weekly family dinner.

GIFs

A GIF is an image file — what looks like a quick moving picture, that is often used in the comment sections of social media.

Lo and behold, we are now hearing that they are no longer considered cool. The Sept. 16 article “‘Gifs are cringe’: how Giphy’s multimillion-dollar business fell out of fashion” by Alex Hern in The Guardian tells us that the young folks think GIFs are “for boomers” and “cringe” (slang for when something is so embarrassing or awkward it makes you feel extremely embarrassed or ashamed).

Meanwhile, the article also lists the top 10 GIFs of 2021. They are:

1. Bored Stanley from the US Office

2. Tired Tom from Tom and Jerry

3. Shocked Liam from The Great British Bake Off

4. Sad Pikachu from Pokémon

5. Agatha Harkness winking from WandaVision

6. Peppa Pig saying “¡Feliz Cumple!” from the Spanish-language Peppa Pig

7. The Weekend performing at the Super Bowl

8. Daphne Bridgerton laughing from Bridgerton

9. A happy dancing duck by animator Foodieg

10. Happy Baby Yoda from the Mandalorian

Storm tips

With Hurricane Ian hitting the coast of Florida, this area is expected to get some elevated weather conditions over the weekend.

These storm tips come from The Stroller, who spent 16 years living in South Florida and though the area isn’t expected to get hit anywhere near as bad as down there, it is still important to keep safety tips in mind when facing a storm.

Always make sure your phone is charged, you never know when the power is going to go out or for how long it will be out.

Have a supply of food that is edible without having power to cook it.

Make sure to have a charged or battery-powered flashlight.

Keep your pets in mind and make sure they have everything they need.

Keep all windows and doors closed.

Put away outside items that could be blown away by strong wind or rain.

Check first aid supplies to have on hand in case of emergencies.

Be sure to make stock up on blankets in case of a power outage during colder weather.

Stay inside as much as is possible.

Survey tree limbs around houses to try and predict if any are at risk of damaging the property during a storm.

WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Fly fishing rods range from 7 feet at the shortest and 11 feet at the longest, though specialty rods can be made shorter and longer for special circumstances.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What was Helen Shaw’s contribution to fly fishing?