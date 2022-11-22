Stroller: Gobbling up advice on cooking the holiday bird

TODAY’S WORD is colporteur. Example: Because of her avid love for all things book-related, Kendra was adamant she would one day become a colporteur.

MONDAY’S WORD was blatherskite. It means a person who talks at great length without making much sense. Example: A local man at the coffee shop was a total blatherskite, but everyone listened because they felt bad ignoring the nice old man.

Turkey

Teresa Kendall of Axton shares this advice for cooking turkey that she learned from a chef at Memorial Hospital, when she worked there in the late 1970s: “When I bake anything turkey, like breast or whole bird, I rinse them in cold water; I rinse and cut about 4 stalks of celery in 3 pieces each (leaving on the leaves), quarter 2-3 nice-size onions, quarter 2-3 nice-size apples, and quarter 2 large navel oranges, leaving on the skins/peel.

“I stuff the cavities with a combination of the chopped up goods, then drop them all around the outside. I pour in 1/2 cup water to start the steaming in the pan. I lightly butter the top of the bird and lightly salt it. Sprinkle a small amount of yellow curry powder. Cover and seal tight aluminum foil.

“Bake at 350 for 1 hour, then back down to 250 and bake 15 minutes for each pound. When it’s done, uncover and broil on low until it’s browned to your liking. I take out, let rest 20 minutes, take out meat, strain the juices for gravy, throwing away the cooked veggies and fruits.”

Pearl Minter of Mountain Valley and Mary Martin of Martinsville, on the other hand, keep it simple: Only salt, pepper and butter on turkey.

Turkey hotline

The Butterball turkey company has a hotline that anyone can call when they have questions on how to cook the big bird: 1-800-BUTTERBALL, or text 844-877-3456 to chat with their turkey experts.

And here’s what Butterball says about turkey:

To thaw a frozen one, set it breast-side up in an unopened wrapper on a tray in the refrigerator. It needs at least one day of thawing for every 4 pounds of turkey. It must be cooked within 4 days after the thawing.

A turkey can be thawed in cold water. Keep it in its wrapper, and set it breast-side down, with enough cold water to cover it completely. Change the water every 30 minutes. This method takes 30 minutes per pound of turkey.

To marinate, use 1/4 to 1/2 cup of marinade for every 1 to 2 pounds of meat, and marinate the meat for 2 to 8 hours — in the refrigerator.

To inject a turkey with a marinade, make sure the spices are ground enough to fit through the injector needle. Inject each side of breast and each thigh with 1/2 oz. marinade for every 5 pounds of turkey.

MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Only two places in the United States have the word “Pilgrim” in their name: Pilgrim, Michigan, and Pilgrim, Dade County, Missouri.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Around how many turkeys are consumed each Thanksgiving?