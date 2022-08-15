Stroller: Good Samaritans save the day -- and touch the soul

TODAY’S WORD is pertinacious. Example: Bella is pertinacious of the fact that her cats are her children, no matter how many times her parents asked when she was going to have kids.

SUNDAY’S WORD was proscribe. It means to forbid, especially by law; denounce or condemn; or outlaw (someone). Example: The convenience store that Sharon stopped at on a road trip had a wall of photos of people who have been proscribed from shopping there.

Fieldale Festival

In a recent Stroller, the Stroller asked about local festivals. Darlene Isom wrote in to say that the Fieldale festival is always held the third Saturday in May.

Good Samaritans

Two strangers came to the rescue on Friday, and Nellie Minter of Dyer’s Store is still amazed by and appreciative of their kindness.

Minter was shopping Friday at Family Dollar in Laurel Park “and when I came out they were standing at my car,” she said Friday evening, while sitting out on the rocking chair on her porch.

The men pointed out to her that one of her tires was flat.

“I knew it wasn’t driving right and I had to keep moving it [the steering wheel] to keep it [the car] straight, but I never imagined it was a flat tire” making the car handle in that strange way, she said.

And upon seeing the flat tire, she thought to herself, “’Well, Lord, what am I going to do?’”

As it turned out, she didn’t have to do a thing. Those two men went to work changing her tire right then and there. She was deeply appreciative and “wanted to pay them, but they said, ‘No, ma’am.’” They wouldn’t take a dime.

Once they got the spare tire on, she drove “right in to Laurel Park Tire and they took me straight in and put a tire on,” she said.

Though the problem was fixed quickly all the way around, the kindness of the men has stuck with her. Minter said she wishes they would realize what a difference they made and how they helped her out that day.

“It was one of the nicest things I ever had a man do for me — a stranger — and that’s the truth,” she said.

Today’s chuckle

Little Addison watched fascinated as her mother gently rubbed a thick, white cream on her face.

“What are you putting on your face, Mama?” she asked.

“Cold cream, to make myself beautiful,” the mother said.

A few minutes later, the mother began wiping off the cold cream with cotton balls.

“What’s the matter?” Addison asked. “Are you giving up?”

SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Whales can hold their breath for around 90 minutes. The large ocean mammals have extremely effective respiratory systems. While humans inhale first and exhale second, whales exhale first which clears their lungs of stale air. They also inhale up to 90% oxygen with each breath while humans only get around 5%.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: How far to humpback whales migrate every year?