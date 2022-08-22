Stroller: Got an idea for an emoji? You can submit it

TODAY’S WORD is expiate. Example: Joshua made a muddy mess on the floor his mother had just cleaned and his father made him expiate for his misdeeds.

SUNDAY’S WORD was disparate. It means essentially different in kind; not allowing comparison. Example: Julie decided that she and her ex-boyfriend were to disparate in interests, beliefs and personalities to work out in the long term, so she ended the relationship.

Emojis

Anyone wanting to suggest a new emoji can fill out a proposal form through the international Unicode Consortium, reports Grid. The proposal period is open from April through July. If an emoji submitted during that period meets criteria and gets approved, approval would come in the September nearly a year and a half down the road — and it may take an additional year to start being put into use.

The three main criteria are:

Will the image work at a tiny size?

Does it say something new, without duplicating existing emojis?

Is there substantial evidence that a large number of people would use that emoji?

Zucchini casserole

This recipe was in the Sept. 18, 1972, edition of the Bulletin and is by Lucy Cline of Horsepasture:

4 cups chopped zucchini

1 cup chopped onions

1 egg, slightly beaten

1/4 cup water

3 TBS butter, melted

1/2 tsp. salt

1/8 tsp. pepper

1 TBS ground horseradish

1 cup cracker crumbs, browned in butter

Combine onions and zucchini and water in pan. Cook until tender, then drain, mash and cool. Add egg, melted butter, salt, pepper and horseradish. Pour into a greased baking dish and top with cracker crumbs browned in butter.

Covid

If you know of someone who has Covid, you may have offered to run errands or drop off groceries for that person.

The person might decline early on, when the sickness is new and the cupboards and refrigerator is full. As the days go on, be sure to offer again for that person, who may be out of provisions by then but be too shy or embarrassed to ask for help.

Today’s chuckle

One Sunday morning one of the deacons noticed little Phillip looking at the plaque on the wall. It had names on brass plaques and a small American flag on each side.

He walked over to chat with Phillip, who asked him, “Mr. Turner, what are all these names here for?”

The man told the little boy, “They are the people from this church who died in the service.”

Phillip looked up, alarmed, and replied, “Was it the 9:30 a.m. service or the 11 a.m. one?”

SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Coffee beans are technically seeds and can be found inside cherry-like berries found on flowering shrubs. They are called beans because of their resemblance to legumes.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: The coffee plant produces berries that contain the coffee bean inside them. What were those berries used for in the past?