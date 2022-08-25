Stroller: Green tomato pie and the perfectly peeled egg

TODAY’S WORD is grandiloquent. Example: Paulette threw a grandiloquent celebration for her husband’s 50th birthday party and invited all of their friends.

WEDNESDAY’S WORD was extol. It means to praise enthusiastically. Example: The superintendent of the school extolled all the kids in each of her schools for their excellent behavior and grades.

Great advice

Melissa Adamson White of Martinsville is “sharing my story in hopes it will help someone else.

“For many years I have been unable to consistently complete this task. It has been a source of embarrassment for me because it is totally out of character for my level of ability. Today I had a major breakthrough!

Who knew that placing a pinhole in the big end of an egg before placing it in boiling water would result in the perfect peel!”

Yep, she had life advice all of us could use.

Once you’ve poked the hole, she said, gently place the egg in boiling water for 30 seconds. Then cover the pot, turn the heat down and let the water simmer for 13 minutes. Then drain the water out and put the eggs in ice water for 15 minutes.

“It is a miracle! No more egg salad for me. It will be deviled eggs forevermore,” she wrote.

Green Tomato Pie

Pam Randall of Irisburg is recommending this unique and uniquely delicious dessert: Green Tomato Pie. The recipe is from Southern Living, which calls this pie the “apple pie of summer.”

Make a crust in the standard way, with this combination of ingredients: 3 cups all-purpose flour, 1 TBS sugar, 1 TBS salt, 1/2 cup cold unsalted butter which has been cubed, 1/2 cup cold bacon drippings. Wrap and chill.

Filling:

1 1/2 cups sugar

1/2 cup golden raisins

1/3 cup all-purpose flour

1 tsp. ground cinnamon

1/2 tsp. orange zest

1/8 tsp. ground cloves

pinch kosher salt

5 medium-sized green tomatoes (about 1 lb., 12 oz. total), thinly sliced into half-moons (5 cups)

1 TBS apple cider vinegar

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Stir together sugar, raisins, flour, cinnamon, zest, cloves, and salt in a large bowl. Add tomatoes and vinegar. Toss to coat; set aside.

Lay first circle of dough in 10-inch iron skillet. Pour in filling; dot with 1 TBS cold butter which has been cubed. Arrange rest of dough in lattice strips as top and crimp edges. Freeze, uncovered, for 10 minutes. Then brush crust with beaten egg and sprinkle with turibando sugar; bake until crust is golden brown, 1 hour. Cool 2 hours before serving.

WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Arabica coffee beans are most commonly produced, making up 60% of the coffee beans in the world. They grow at high altitudes, and the trees on which they grow on are easy to care for. The trees are small and easy to prune, and their beans are full of flavor and aroma.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: How much does the most expensive coffee in the world cost?