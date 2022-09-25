Stroller: Happiness exists in the most unexpected places

TODAY’S WORD is deprecate. Example: The teenagers tried to outdo each other in deprecating the new arrangement and decoration of their classroom that the teacher had done over the break.

FRIDAY’S WORD was harangue. It means a long angry speech or scolding. Example: During his sermon the preacher launched into a particularly long harangue about today’s youth.

Happiness

Hedger Humor for Babble listed these “Weird things that make you happy as an adult,” and we think they’re spot on. How about you? What would you add to this list?

Writing with a nice pen

Learning that some plans you were expecting have been cancelled

Freshly laundered sheets

Enjoying coffee before anyone else wakes up

Opening a brand new sponge

Stretching your back

Lost wallet

If you’ve lost your keys, wallet, phone or other such thing, just let the Stroller know and we’ll announce it here to help the finder get it back to you.

There was a pretty close call of the Stroller having to ask for a found wallet. Wednesday night the Stroller thought of a last minute errand but while patting around for the wallet, couldn’t find it. Everywhere was searched — in the car, between sofa cushions, the kitchen. Stroller had to ask Junior for $20.

The Stroller called the last place where the wallet had been remembered: Aldi. No answer, and it was half an hour after Aldi closed. Even so, on a whim, Stroller drove to Aldi with two types of thoughts running: one, all the steps involved in cancelling and replacing bank cards, credit cards, key cards and the forms of identification; and the other, of knocking on Aldi’s back door and being greeted with a worker handing over the wallet.

Well, in a very rare case of the best case scenario coming true despite all odds, when the Stroller ran up to Aldi and banged on the window, a worker so far in the back that she couldn’t possibly have heard the knock turned around, mouthed something unintelligible, retreated momentarily, then came to the door with a huge grin on her face, holding the wallet.

Another customer had found it on the floor and turned it in, she said.

So, a great big thank-you to the helpful customer and to the Aldi staff who were just so cheerful about the whole thing.

Reader, if your lost item doesn’t result in such a happy ending, just let us know so we can expand the search.

Today’s chuckle

Betty leaned over and whispered to Thelma: “That preacher has been preaching so long my butt has fallen asleep.”

“I know,” said the other. “I heard it snoring.”

FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: In the Howdy Doody show, the Peanut Gallery was an area of bleachers onstage, where about 40 children sat. The children would interact with the show, including singing jingles for the commercial breaks and, most notably, they conducted the show’s opening.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What was the famous opening of the Howdy Doody show?