TODAY’S WORD is morass. Example: Hayden told his boss so many tall tales about how the project was moving along that when his assistant tried to do her part she couldn’t find her way through the morass of confusion.

WEDNESDAY’S WORD was chatelain. It means the keeper or the governor of a castle. Example: When Mindy moved into her son and daughter-in-law’s fancy house, she took charge of the cooking, helped with the chores and children, spruced up the gardens and evolved into its proud chatelain.

Blind dates

Here’s a blind date you may fall in love with or end early and return, and there will be no bad breath or weird mannerisms to turn your stomach: “Blind date with a book” all this month at the Martinsville branch library.

Near the entrance to the library is a table cheerfully and cutely decorated in shiny red and pink with hearts and rose petals. It displays several books, all gift-wrapped in white paper. The idea is to choose one of those books to check out and read. It’s a great way to discover new authors or themes that you love but otherwise would not have discovered (after all, it’s too easy to be set in our ways, even with books).

It’s not a complete gamble: Each book has a description to give you a little idea of what to expect. They include:

“A groundbreaking thriller about a Native teen who goes undercover to root out the crime and corruption threatening her community”

“The author is masterly in navigating the suspenseful fugitive plot, using the alternation of the character’s chapters to ratchet up the tension. Crisp dialogue and unexpected twists make this compulsive reading, and a final chapter cliffhanger leaves things poised for a sequel.”

“Soapy, smart and oh so sexy—with vibrant characters and electric chemistry comparable to the telenovelas that inspired it”

“This book is perfect for lovers of WWII romances and mysteries that would give Nancy Drew a run for her money.”

You also can “Rate Your Date” by filling out a slip of paper with your impressions: What was your first impression? Yuck, boring, interesting or love at first sight; Was it a good match? No chemistry; maybe a couple of dates; I’m in love! Those slips go into a shiny red box.

Plus, the library promises on the sign, “If it’s a dud you can always return it.”

WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Susan C. Bennett is the voice behind Siri (the talking feature on the iPhone). She now has a website in which she markets herself as “The Original Voice of Siri” and makes herself available for public speaking engagements.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What former cutting edge bad boy rapper has expanded his career to being the voice for a map app, being the voice for reading the Bible on an app, hawking a breakfast cereal and other products and even hanging out with Martha Stewart?