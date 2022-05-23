Stroller: Hay, honey - I've got a fever for this new ice cream

TODAY’S WORD is mabble. Example: As the crowd started to get antsy at the community meeting, the speaker proceeded to mabble his speech so that people could leave.

SUNDAY’S WORD was flummox. It means: to perplex someone greatly. Example: Mr. Schnider, Emily's fourth grade English teacher, was flummoxed as to how she was excelling to such a higher level academically than the rest of the class.

Hay fever

The Bulletin's website carries a video, "Five natural ways to treat hay fever." You can watch it by clicking on the link in the online version of the Stroller, or just read a summary of it here.

Get plenty of vitamin C by eating citrus fruits and taking supplements if needed.

Get enough bioflavonoids which, in combination with Vitamin C, have powerful anti-allergen properties. Biovflavonoids are a large class of phytochemicals found in plants.

Eat onions.

Chamomile tea helps cool red or swollen eyes. Drink it or use it as an eye compress.

Take a spoonful of honey every day.

Honey-Lavender Ice Cream

Try this unusual treat that comes at just the right time (well ... not so necessary now during the week, which will be cooler, as it would have been nice to have during the blazing hot weekend): Honey lavender ice cream.

2 cups heavy whipping cream

1 cup half-and-half

2/3 cup honey

2 TBS dried lavender flowers

2 eggs

1/8 tsp. salt

Heat cream, half-and-half, honey and flowers in a heavy 2-quart saucepan, stirring occasionally, until it just starts to bubble. Remove from heat and cover; let set for 30 minutes for flavors to combine. Strain cream mixture into a bowl using a fine-meshed sieve. Discard flowers and solids.

Clean saucepan and pour the mixture back in. Heat over medium heat until hot, about 5 minutes.

Whisk eggs and salt together in a bowl. Whisk in 1 cup hot cream in a slow stream. Pour that into the liquid in the pan. Cook over medium-low heat, stirring the whole time with a wooden spoon, until custard coats the back of the spoon and an instant-read thermometer reads 175 degrees, about 5 minutes.

Again, pour custard through a fine-meshed sieve into a bowl. Let cool completely, stirring occasionally, then chill, covered, for at least 3 hours. Then finish it off in the ice cream maker according to directions, which takes about 20 minutes, and finally, store it in the freezer for a while to get firm.

SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Pudding is such an old concept that it was even mentioned in Homer's "Odyssey." However, he wasn't referencing the sweet custard-like dessert we know today. Pudding used to refer to grains and meat stuffed into animal organs.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Which was invented first: the chocolate chip cookie or chocolate chips?

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.