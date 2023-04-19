TODAY’S WORD is conundrum. Example: As the PR director of the company, Stacey felt like she was in a conundrum, always having to make the company look good publicly though she was terribly upset with its human rights violations and destruction of the local environment.

TUESDAY’S WORD was brackish. It means water that is a mixture of saltwater and freshwater, such as one encounters where a river meets the sea. Example: The middle portion of the Chesapeake Bay and its tidal rivers are brackish.

Kindergarten

Kindergarten registration for children in Martinsville is being done Tuesday, today and Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., in the City Schools offices at 746 Indian Trail.

New books

The following new books were released Tuesday and will be ready to check out from branches of the Blue Ridge Regional Library on Thursday:

“Hopefully Ever After: an Amish Bookstore Novel” by Beth Wiseman

“Silver Alert” by Lee Smith

“Shadow of Death” by Heather Graham

“Where Are the Children Now?” by Mary Higgins Clark and Alafair Burke

“Simply Lies” by David Baldacci

Handy tips

If your zipper is stick, lubricate it by rubbing a candle or Chapstick on it. It will glide smoothly.

Don’t drink while you’re using tools, but the leftovers from drinking you’ve done earlier can come in handy. A wine cork makes a good top for the tip of a tube of caulk; just drill a hole up through it so it’ll fit. Six-pack cartons are good for storing cans of spray paint, WD-40, spray foam insulation, tubes of caulk or tub sealer, etc.

Put a dab of glow-in-the-dark paint on the tips of light switches to make them easy to find in the dark.

To extend pruning shears, slip PVC pipes over the handles and secure them with duct tape.

Today’s Chuckle

Pastor Brown walked into the BYOB club where the men were sitting around drinking and talking about women.

He said to the first man he encountered: “Do you want to go to heaven?”

“I do, Pastor,” the man said.

“Then leave this bar right now!” the pastor boomed, and then walked up to a second man: “Do you want to go to heaven?”

“Certainly, Pastor,” the man said.

“Then leave this den of Satan,” said the pastor, making his way to Benjamin.

“Do you want to go to heaven?” he asked Benjamin.

“No, I don’t,” Benjamin replied.

The pastor looked him right in the eye, and said, “You mean to tell me that when you die you don’t want to go to heaven?”

Benjamin smiled and answered, “Oh, yes, when I die, yes I do want to go to heaven. I thought you were getting up a group to go right now.”

TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: “Eloise,” the children’s book character by Kay Thompson, is thought to have been modeled after the author’s goddaughter, Liza Minnelli.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Arnold Lobel was the writer and illustrator of what enduringly popular children’s books written in the 1970s about a pair of bachelor friends?