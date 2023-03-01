TODAY’S WORD is malversation. Example: Harrison was in line to take over his father’s company after a police investigation discovered his father was involved in illegal malversation within the company.

TUESDAY’S WORD was lowery. It means gloomy, lowering. Example: Connor was excited for the lowery weather forecast for the weekend for a chance to sit inside, read and have some hot cocoa.

Old pictures

The people of First Galilee Missionary Baptist Church (MBC) need some help finding old pictures of their original church building.

The first building of Galilee Missionary Baptist Church was built in 1937. It was a wood frame structure painted white, says Mike Watkins, and it stood until the church completed a brick building in 1969. “You’d think someone would have taken a picture of the building, either inside or outside, but we have had zero luck finding a photo,” he writes — and church members are appealing to area residents to see if anyone can help them out with this.

In the early 2000’s, Galilee MBC split. Much of the congregation moved to Axton to create Galilean House of Worship in a large, modern building. The brick Galilee MBC building on Chatham Road (Route 57) was rented out to other uses, but a core group of the original church stayed behind and eventually built a new church building on a plot of land right next to the original Galilee MBC. That’s why their name is First Galilee MBC.

Now First Galilee MBC is about to reach its 10th anniversary. They want to put together a souvenir book to commemorate the milestone, and would appreciate any photos of the original white wooden building by March 31. If you can help, call or email Rosie King at 276-732-0875 or rosieking43@yahoo.com.

Find it

WorldCat is an online library catalogue you can use to look up any book (405 million of them), musical score (10 million), article (440 million), map (6 million), sound recording (25 million) and theses/dissertations (30 million). It tells you at what libraries you can find those items, including even our local Blue Ridge Regional Library and the Bassett Historical Center. Its website is https://www.worldcat.org/. As random example, we looked up “Bassett Family, Bassett, Va.,” and among 330 results is a 1976 book by Mary Henrian Bassett that is in seven libraries including Martinsville.

TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Surge is the soda that had the working name “Mountain Dew’s Killer.” The citrus soft drink was first produced in the 1990s by the Coca-Cola Company to compete with Mountain Dew. Because of lagging sales production ended in 2003 in most markets until it was re-released in 2015 in the United States and 2018 internationally.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: “Tamagotchi,” the name of a popular handheld digital pet toy, is a combination of two Japanese words that mean what?