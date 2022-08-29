Stroller: Help Mr. Jones solve his river-crossing problem

TODAY’S WORD is pullet. Example: By state law, pullets are only allowed to be sold in quantities of six or more.

SUNDAY’S WORD was debunk. It means exposing the falseness or hollowness of (a myth, belief or idea). Example: Phrenology was all the rage in the late 1700s and early- to mid-1800s until the theory was debunked by French physician Marie Jean Pierre Flourens.

Riddle

Mr. Jones bought a wolf, a goat and a cabbage at the market. He had to cross a river on the way home, but the only boat he could rent was large enough only to fit him and one of his purchases. That was a problem, because if left unattended, the wolf would eat the goat, or the goat would eat the cabbage. How could he make that crossing?

New books

The following new books are ready to be checked out at the Blue Ridge Regional Library:

“The Hunt: a Decker/Lazarus Novel” by Faye Kellerman

“Girl, Forgotten” by Karin Slaughter

“Please Join Us” by Catherine McKenzie

“First Comes Scandal: a Bridgerton Prequel” by Julia Quinn

“The Ninth Month” by James Patterson and Richard DiLallo

“The Extraordinary Deaths of Mrs. Kip” by Sara Brunsvold

“Essential Home Skills Handbook: Everything You Need to Know as a New Homeowner” by Black + Decker

Today’s chuckle

Farmer Jones went to see the lawyer about getting a divorce.

“Do you have any grounds?” the attorney asked.

“Yes, I’ve got about 280 acres,” the farmer replied.

“No; what I mean is, do you have a case?”

“Naw, I ain’t got no Case,” replied the farmer, “but I’ve got a few Kubotas and one John Deere.”

“Let’s try this another way,” said the attorney. “Do you have a grudge?”

“Yeah, I’ve got a grudge. That’s where I park my pickup.”

“No, sir,” said the attorney. “What I mean is, do you have a suit?”

“Yes sir, I’ve got a suit, which I wear for weddings and funerals.”

“Hmm,” said the attorney. “Let me put it this way: Why do you want a divorce?”

“Because I can never have any meaningful conversations with my wife.”

Riddle Answer

1. Take the goat over.

2. Return.

3. Take the wolf or cabbage over.

4. Return with the goat.

5. Take the cabbage or wolf over.

6. Return.

7. Take goat over.

SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Phrenology is the detailed study of the shape and size of the head as a supposed indicator of personality and mental abilities. A phrenologist would measure the bumps on the skull to predict mental traits. The idea behind that was the false belief that the brain was made of muscles, and those muscles that were used more often would be bigger. Phrenology was in practice from the late 1700s to the early 1800s.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: The 1800s was a time when mysticism, superstition and spiritualism ran rampant. Communicating with the dead was not only believed in but was socially and usually religiously acceptable. A popular “tool” for communicating with the dead was the Ouija board, which was invented when?