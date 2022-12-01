Stroller: Help Santa fill his sack with gifts for kids in Bassett

TODAY’S WORD is penchant. Example: Terese has a penchant for learning.

WEDNESDAY’S WORD was bent. It means determined to do or have. Example: Even though the lead singer came down with Covid and another would be out for a funeral, the choir director was bent on still having the cantata Sunday.

Santa’s visit

Among some of his early visits to the area, Santa Claus plans to spend some time next weekend at Burgers, Wings n Whatnot in Bassett. While he’s there, he’ll be giving gifts to children up to and including age 12.

To help him keep track of how many gifts to bring, County Line Community Services is giving out free tickets, at the restaurant (82 Saddleridge Road), through Dec. 12. Then kids will return, each accompanied by an adult, from 3-6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, or Sunday, Dec. 18, for their gifts.

He won’t be traveling in his sleigh this time, and you know how limited carry-on luggage is now when one travels, so all the help with gifts he can get would be appreciated. Unwrapped toys can be dropped off at the restaurant to help keep his bag of goodies stocked.

Bread recipe

One of the Stroller’s friends makes a bread recipe that is perfect for a homemade pizza crust, and the Stroller has used it many times in the past few weeks.

The recipe came from www.twopeasandtheirpod.com.

Ingredients:

1 cup warm water (110 degrees)

2 1/4 tsp. (one ¼-oz. packet) active dry yeast

1 tsp. granulated sugar

2 1/2 cups white whole wheat flour

1 TBS olive oil

1 TBS honey

1 1/2 teaspoons Kosher salt

Directions:

In the bowl of a stand mixer, combine warm water, yeast, and sugar. Stir and let sit until the yeast starts to foam and bubble, about 5 to 10 minutes.

Using the dough hook, turn the mixer on low and slowly add half of the flour, olive oil, honey, and salt. When flour is combined, add the remaining flour. Once dough starts to form, increase speed to medium. Mix for 3 to 5 minutes, until dough is well combined.

Remove the dough from the mixer and place on a floured counter. Knead a few times to form a ball. Dough should be smooth and shiny. Place dough in a greased bowl, cover loosely with a towel, and let rise for 30 minutes.

When ready to bake, preheat oven to 450 degrees. Roll dough into a 14-inch round. Place on a pizza pan or pizza stone. Spread with desired sauce and toppings. Bake for 16-20 minutes or until crust is golden brown. Remove pizza from oven and let cool for 5 minutes before slicing.

This dough freezes well. To freeze, place dough in freezer bag after it rises, making sure you squeeze out all of the air. Thaw before using. Will keep in the freezer for up to 3 months.

WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The “Notre Dame” in the name of the Notre Dame Cathedral means “Our Lady,” referring to Mary, the mother of Jesus.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Why is the Virgin Mary sometimes called Our Lady of Lourdes?