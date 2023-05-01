TODAY’S WORD is marginalia. Example: Clarice found all the marginalia left behind by the book’s previous owner to be quite distracting.

SUNDAY’S WORD was knackered. It means tired, exhausted. Example: Brutus was absolutely knackered after chasing that cow all around trying to get her to go back through the gate.

Gardening

People who enjoy nature are helping the staff at Piedmont Arts get its new Pollinator Path in the Gravely-Lester Art Garden going. Work days are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and also 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, May 23. Additionally, if you have a group (an organization, family or just group of friends) interested in spending some time doing that, schedule a time with Lauren Ellis by emailing her at lellis@piedmontarts.org.

Paper shredding

Occasionally people call into the Bulletin asking if we know when another opportunity for paper-shredding will come up. It seemed that for a year or two, we weren’t hearing of any, but they’ve come up now and again recently. The next paper-shredding events will be held by ValleyStar Credit Union: from 1-6 p.m. Friday, May 19, at the Martinsville Speedway, and again from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at the Collinsville ValleyStar branch.

Today’s chuckle

Officer Jones pulled over a vehicle which had been weaving in and out of the lanes. He went up to the driver’s window and told the man, “Sir, I’ll need oyu to blow into this breathalyzer.”

“I’m sorry, officer; I can’t do that,” the man said. “I have asthma. If do that, I might have an asthma attack.”

“OK, fine,” the officer said. “You can come down to the station to give a blood sample instead.”

“I can’t do that either,” the man replied. “If I do that, I’ll bleed to death.”

“Well, then, we need a urine sample,” the officer said.

“I’m sorry, officer,” he replied, “but I also can’t do that either. I am diabetic, and if I do that I’ll get really low blood sugar.”

“Alright then,” replied the officer. “Then come out here and walk along the line.”

“I’m sorry, but I can’t do that,” replied the man.

“And why in the world not? Will your feet fall off?”

“Oh, no,” replied the man. “It’s because I’m drunk.”

SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: American writer Margaret Wise Brown (1010-1952) has been called “the laureate of the nursery.” She is the writer of “Goodnight Moon,” “The Runaway Bunny” and other children’s books. She was raised up north and attended boarding school in Switzerland, and attended Hollins College in Roanoke. After college, she worked in New York City at the Bank Street Experimental School, which emphasized the “here and now” and the real world, rather than make-believe, for children.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: “Goodnight Moon” and “The Runaway Bunny” were illustrated by which artist?