TODAY’S WORD is hamartia. Example: Most, if not all, Greek tragedies have a moment or scene where the hero’s hamartia is revealed.

TUESDAY’S WORD was desticate. It means: to cry like a rat. Example: Jody watched as the man who she had just found out had cheated on her began to desticate like she was the one who had cheated on him.

Trash cleanup

If you’re looking for a way to help do the community some good, the Rotary Club of Stuart is holding a roadside trash pickup from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday at 4709 Claudville Hwy. in Ararat. Attendees will need to bring gloves but neon vests, trash pickers and bags will be provided.

Pinto beans

If you can’t make it out to the Pinto Bean Supper from 4-7 p.m. this Saturday at the Mount Olivet Ruritan Club but are still craving some pinto beans — check out this southwestern chicken soup recipe, which contains pinto beans, contributed by Teri Shumate in a January 2007 edition of the Martinsville Bulletin.

Ingredients:

1 or 2 chicken breasts, frozen

1 10-oz. can chicken broth

1 envelope taco seasoning

1 small onion, diced

1 can Mexican-style corn

1 can pinto beans

1 can diced tomatoes (with green peppers and onion OR with chilies, for spicier soup)

Start by cooking the chicken breasts, chicken broth and taco seasoning in a crock pot until done, for two hours on high or four to five hours on low. Add water when necessary to keep the chicken breasts covered in liquid.

Remove chicken and cut or tear into small pieces using two forks or tongs. Return chicken to the pot with the remainder of ingredients and simmer on low for one to two hours. You can add one cup cooked macaroni or rice in the final hour if desired. Top with cheddar cheese for an extra treat.

Household hints

These tips come from Vol. 6 No. 2 of the Household Hints magazine from 1989.

Instead of using paper cupcake holders, get some flat-bottomed ice cream cones, fill them halfway with cupcake batter and bake normally.

Mix coffee grounds with white glue to use in craft projects for textured fur, beards or eyebrows.

If you oversalt a stew or soup, before you scrap the whole thing and start over drop some potatoes into the dish to absorb some of the salt and take them out before serving.

If you let the timer ring instead of turning it off while you remove one batch of cookies and insert the next one, it will help you remember to reset the timer after putting in the second batch.

TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The show “Power Rangers” was banned in New Zealand until 2011 because it was considered too violent. The countries Broadcasting Standards Authority received a number of complaints about the show in 1994 leading to the ban. This was ironic considering the show itself was filmed in New Zealand.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What was the first video game that was ever played in space?